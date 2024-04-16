Why Tom Brady, Michael Jordan Comparison is Completely Baseless? Keyshawn Johnson Explains

Reports about Tom Brady coming out of retirement, not for the first time, is spreading like a wildfire. While he appeared for the Deep Cut podcast, the Seven time Super Bowl champion hinted at his comeback after hanging up his boots twice.

People compare this situation with Michael Jordan's return when he made his comeback following his six rings with the Chicago Bulls. He, who also retired twice, in 1993 and in 1999, also bought 10% of Washington Wizards and became the minority owner of the franchise. Brady has also said something similar about owning a franchise.

Keyshawn Johnson rubbishes Tom Brady and Michael Jordan comparison

The situation of Tom Brady might sound similar to a lot of people but not to Keyshawn Johnson. For the former American football wide receiver, “Michael Jordan was totally different,” he stated on FS1. Johnson continued by saying, “They not gonna allow Tom Brady to drop back and throw football- they gonna try to get him.”

For Johnson, it's a "different" scenario when you don't play football for "two seasons" than being "removed from basketball for two seasons." While MJ was able to get used to the basketball court while he made his return, in football, it's not just about throwing the ball, for a quarterback. The offensive playbook in football differs from franchise to franchise while he still recovers from injuries at age of 46 and Jordan was 38 when he made his comeback.

Meanwhile, Brady is “not opposed” to the idea of he playing as an emergency quarterback. The legendary player has already mentioned two teams he would like to get a call from, one is his beloved New England Patriots, the franchise he spent 20 seasons with and the other one is Las Vegas Raiders. It is to be seen what happens next, but the fans once again eagerly wait for his comeback.

