‘Shaq and Kobe Don’t Exist’: NBA Fans Troll Paul Pierce Over Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic Greatest Scoring Duo Hot Take

Paul Pierce, also known as the Truth, is famous for his ability to drop truth bombs. However, his most recent truth bomb didn't sit well with the fans. During his appearance on "Undisputed," Pierce claimed that Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic form the greatest scoring duo in NBA history.

Pierce made this comment after the duo of Luka and Irving destroyed the Miami Heat. The Slovenian and the American combined for 54 points as the Mavs defeated the Heat 111-92. He didn’t stop there and also expressed that he sees the Mavericks have a shot at reaching the NBA finals.

What did Paul Pierce say?

Pierce stated: “Since All-Star break, they have been one of the best defensive teams, ranking opponents field goal; eighth. They are scoring better. They have all the ingredients of a team that can go to the finals. You have a top-five player MVP candidate, arguably the best player in the league. You have experience, Kyrie’s championship experience.”

ALSO READ:Kevin Durant Responds To Fat Joe's Claim About Getting Attacked After Rucker Park Game; Find Out Details

How did fans react?

How do Doncic and Irving compare to other notable pairs?

Kyrie and Doncic may be new teammates, but they've already displayed flashes of brilliance. Nevertheless, there have been previous duos with superior statistics compared to them.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were an unstoppable duo, dominating the basketball court for three consecutive years. These two legends were not only exceptional at creating their own shots, but also deadly when catching the ball. Incredibly, they managed to score an astonishing 51 points per game and shared the court for a total of 168 games, as reported by Statmuse. Their chemistry and skill were truly unmatched.

Irving gets a mention with LeBron James as well, as the Cavs duo accounted for 56.8 points per game in the 2016 NBA finals. In terms of the championship game, Kobe and Shaq should also be mentioned because they consistently scored more than 50 points per game for two consecutive championships.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kodak Black Makes James Harden Sign Rival Devin Booker’s Jersey After Suns Beat Clippers