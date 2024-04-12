Watch: Kodak Black Makes James Harden Sign Rival Devin Booker’s Jersey After Suns Beat Clippers

James Harden is a huge rap music fan and is seen hanging out with different rappers outside the basketball court. The Beard, as he is called by his fans, was seen with rapper Kodak Black after the Clippers lost to the Suns. Harden was requested by black to sign a Devin Booker jersey, who plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Harden, who is known for being kindhearted took the ordeal in a fun way and laughed at the request. However, he did sign the jersey and didn’t disappoint Kodak Black.

Signing a jersey is like a routine for NBA stars as they have a huge following wherever they go. However, James Harden must not have been prepared to sign the jersey of one of his rivals, like Devin Booker, that evening.

Harden’s love for Music

Harden’s love for music is well-known to the world. The Beard has always credited music for keeping him focused on his game and pushing him to reach new heights on the court.

The veteran superstar has a circle of rappers that he hangs out with and one of the reasons behind Harden keeping them close is their mentality of working hard just like the Clippers star.

Harden’s NBA career

James Harden is getting to the twilight of his career. The former Oklahoma City Thunder star will turn 35 years old this season and is now in his 16th season in the NBA. He was drafted as the third overall pick in the 2009 draft by the Thunder.

Harden is having a good season for the Clippers, and he will be hoping to create history by leading the franchise to their first-ever NBA title. Harden is averaging 16.7 points, 8.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

