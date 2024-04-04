Shaquille O'Neal claims his 1994 Dream team could have beaten Michael Jordan's 1992 Dream team

Shaquille O'Neal believes his 1994 Dream Team, also called the Dream Team 2, could compete with the Michael Jordan-led iconic 1992 Dream Team. Thirty years after its assimilation, the Big Shamrock made bold remarks lauding his '94 team.

Many debated it, but the Big Shamrock set his thoughts straight. Appearing on The Big Podcast, Shaq reflected on his absence from the 1992 Dream Team and noted the evolution of international basketball, where American dominance faces stronger competition today due to the rise of global superstars.

He quoted, "It ain't gonna be easy like it used to be. And that's scary. I remember when we were here and Europe was here, but now it's, the gap is really, really close. Dream Team II could have beat Dream Team 1. 94 is Dream Team I."

Shaquille O’Neal Was the MVP

In 1994, Toronto hosted the FIBA Basketball World Cup, where the USA's Dream Team II secured their third championship, with Russia and Croatia claiming second and third places. The tournament showcased young talents like Steve Nash and Andrew Gaze, making it a memorable event.

The USA's dominance was evident, with NBA stars joining the competition. This led to an unforgettable final match with record-breaking attendance at the SkyDome in Toronto.

Shaquille O'Neal dominated the 1994 World Cup, earning the Most Valuable Player title with his exceptional performance. He led the USA team with an average of 18.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, showcasing remarkable skill and dominance on the court.

O'Neal's standout contribution, including a 29-point performance against Puerto Rico and a crucial 18-point, 10-rebound display in the Final against Russia, solidified his status as a critical player in the tournament.

O'Neal's outstanding play throughout the competition, highlighted by his remarkable statistics and impact on crucial matches, earned him well-deserved recognition as the 1994 FIBA Basketball World Cup MVP.

His consistent excellence, alongside teammates Reggie Miller and Shawn Kemp, solidified his place on the prestigious All-Tournament Team, further recognizing his pivotal role in the USA's championship victory.