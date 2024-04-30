Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare season 3 is all set to stream soon and ahead of its release, the lead actor of the project, Zakir Khan interacted with the media for the show's promotion. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Zakir Khan shared his thoughts about friendship that men share.

While female friendship is often talked about, Khan feels male friendship is underrated. He also shared his thoughts about the male ego, Mumbai traffic, his parents, and his profound knowledge and deep understanding of life. Read to know more.

Zakir Khan on Male friendship

"It is very underrated. I think it has moved. I don't know what happened in the past 10 years, we aren't talking about male friendship. One movie by Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol called Dosti doesn't work and people stop talking about male friendship (laughs). Bahot khubsurat hota hai woh or kitna ittefaq hai ussmein. Stakes kitne high hai. Jaan chali jaati hai; jaan lelete hai par saath nahi chodhte. Kitni khoobsurat baat hai. (It is a beautiful thing and the stakes are always high as they remain together come what may.)"

Take a look at the full interview of Zakir Khan with Pinkvilla here:

Talking about a similar concept in his project Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare, Zakir said, " Jaan chale jaayegi, Jaan ka jokhim aa jayega, kitni bhi musibatein aajayegi. Kiya kisi aur ne hai, teeno saath mein hai. Ache mein bhi hai, bure mein bhi, sahi mei bhi or galat mein bhi; bas saath hai." (In the show, the trio faces umpteen issues but they stick together with each other in all circumstances.)

Zakir Khan on male ego

"Male ego bhi bahot sahi hai. Kya badhiya hai, usse bhi duniya chalti hai. Socho na kitni buildings bann gayi, kitne shehar bas gaye, kitni duniya bann gayi, sirf issi wajeh se ke kisi mey ghamad aagaya ki meri naam ki bahot badi murti lagni chaiye ya phir meri biwi ke naam par ek bada mahel khada hona chaiye. Male ego generates a lot of problems and a lot of employment."

(Male ego is also a terrific thing. Just imagine buildings being made and cities being formed because someone, somewhere was arrogant enough to want his statue made or wanted a big palace under his wife's name.)

Zakir Khan on the moment he felt he had arrived

When asked about the moment he felt he had arrived, Zakir recalled his Delhi girl shows wherein he was escorted by the security guards for the first time. Talking about the moment he said, he did a show and had to be present at the venue for a following show and had a break in between. He decided to grab something to eat from outside. However, the moment he stepped out, he was mobbed and security was called to escort him.

Khan remembers those seven seconds of being escorted profoundly and quotes it as the moment he realized that he had arrived.

He further added that since he belonged to a music background, he was always taught to handle fame and behavioral patterns after gaining success. While he didn't make it big in the music industry, he had a 'handbook' of dealing with fame since childhood.

Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare features actors like Zakir Khan, Alka Amin, Zakir Hussain, and Abhimanyu Singh among others.

