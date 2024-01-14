SHOCKING: WWE stat reveals Jinder Mahal ahead of The Rock, Undertaker, Andre The Giant, Ric Flair and other legends

On the Day 1 edition of Monday Night Raw, Former WWE champion the modern-day maharaja Jinder Mahal made his return, He delivered a verbal on-slaught promo, and generated a legit heat for himself, to spark the flames WWE legend Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson made his return and got engaged in an electrifying segment with Jinder Mahal.

Later the same day reports suggested, that WWE higher-ups including Triple H, were impressed with Jinder Mahal’s performance and how the crowd was responding to him.

On the last edition of Monday Night Raw, Jinder Mahal responded to Seth Rollins, open championship challenge and now he is scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a singles matchup for the WWE Heavyweight Championship this coming edition of Monday Night Raw.

Another recent incident made Jinder Mahal a sensation in the world of professional wrestling, AEW president Tony Khan aimed shots at Jinder Mahal and WWE, Khan expressed via his Twitter X account, comparing Jinder Mahal and Hook the next in line for the AEW championship.

“A double standard, Hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage. Jinder has lost every single match he's in for the past year, and immediately gets a title shot, where is the rage AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS”



Tony Khan faced major backlash for his comments on former WWE Champion, IWC (Internet Wrestling Community), who brutally trolled Tony Khan and supported Jinder Mahal, at that time Mahal was trending number 2, in the United States of America.

Jinder Mahal’s major state

A popular Reddit account Squared Circle posted a stat related to Jinder Mahal’s championship reign, which is now getting a lot of attention from fans, Mahal’s WWE Championship reign outlasted some of the biggest names in the industry WWE Champion reigns from The Rock, Undertaker, Batista, Edge, Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, RVD, Kurt Angle, Mankind and many more. The list included 29 big names.

The Morden Day Maharaja, captured the WWE Champion after defeating Randy Orton in one of the biggest upsets of the modern era, his champion reign lasted for almost 170 days before AJ Styles defeated him and captured the WWE Championship.

According to a report, Jinder Mahal was a more profitable champion than Seth Rollins back in the day, In 2020, a report went viral according to which Seth Rollin’s Universal Championship reigns drew 3,334 fans on an avenge in 16 shows combined, on the other hand, Mahal drew 3,497 fans on the weaker brand.

