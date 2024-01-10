What did Tony Khan say about Jinder Mahal and how did the former WWE Champion respond?

AEW President Tony Khan did not leave any chance to take verbal jabs at rival company WWE, with his recent post about the former WWE champion getting him a lot of heat from wrestling fans online. Even WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and Khan are trading blows on Twitter X.

Tony Khan expressed his views on the WWE championship match and his championship matches, “A double standard, Hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage. Jinder has lost every single match he's in for the past year, and immediately gets a title shot, where is the rage AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS”

AEW president did not stop then he continued verbal jabbing and quoted a previous tweet by USA Network (Broadcasting partner of WWE ), and said.



“A moral victory for the USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days. it's been a full year since he won a match. You put AEW in our place by getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your TV show. Do it more often.”

Khan's verbal onslaught did not go unnoticed. From WWE commentator Corey Graves to Jinder Mahal himself reacted to Khan’s outburst.

Former WCW promoter and Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff took a stand for Jinder and took shots at the AEW president, " Bischoff initially shared a clown emoji" and tagged Khan and asked a question pointed out by a fan about him giving AEW wrestler title shot after he came back after a one-year layoff.

"Hey Tony Khan is this true or is it a bot?"

Later, Tony Khan responded, "No Eric Bischoff, not true at all. Abadon returned to AEW + then they won a 4-way match on TNT against other great wrestlers to earn a title shot, which is completely different than someone going a full year losing every match they're in + getting a title shot without a single win."

Mahal reacted to Tony Khan’s post and said, “ Who tf is Hook?”

The Modern-day Maharaja even promoted his championship match scheduled for next Monday Night Raw. He was indirectly poking Khan for promoting Hook’s match by mentioning his name.

Jinder Mahal’s major championship

On the first episode of Monday Night Raw of 2024, the Day 1 edition Triple H, hinted at the return of former WWE champion, after WWE women heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley defended her title and retained it successfully, WWE announced the return of former WWE champion.

The music of Morden Day Maharaja hits and the crowd booed him expressing their disappointment. Jinder Mahal went on to disrespect the WWE universe and the United States of America and generated legit heat for himself.

To interrupt and save the honor of the United States, the people’s champion The Rock made his electrifying return to the Red Brand, after giving modern-day maharaja a new name “Day 1 douchebag”

The Brahma Bull, rock-bottomed Jinder Mahal, WWE higher-ups were impressed by the heat Jinder Mahal got from the WWE universe and reports indicated WWE will book Mahal more often and at the bigger spots.

On the recent edition of Monday Night Raw, Jinder Mahal responded to Seth Rollins' open challenge and now Mahal is set to face The Drip God, for his WWE Heavyweight championship on the upcoming edition of Monday Raw.

