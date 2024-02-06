‘So Many Things Wrong’: Ritika Sajdeh Demands Explanation From Mark Boucher on Rohit Sharma’s Removal From MUmbai Indians Captaincy

It’s almost been two months since Mumbai Indians shocked everyone by announcing the change in the captaincy, as they handed the team’s leadership to former Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya. However, recently, Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher revealed the reason behind the shocking decision taken by the IPL franchise, and it didn’t go well with Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Boucher, earlier this week, in a podcast gave a detailed explanation about why Mumbai Indians decided to bring a shift in the captaincy. The official Instagram handle of Smash Sports shared this interview with the Mumbai coach. This post received a comment from Ritika as well, who clearly didn’t agree with whatever the coach said.

Ritika didn’t take Boucher’s statement very well as she felt the clarification given by him wasn’t justified. Expressing her concerns openly, Ritika took to the comments section and wrote, “So many things wrong with this…”

In his interview, Boucher termed the decision to replace Rohit with Hardik, as the captain of Mumbai Indians, as a “cricketing decision”. He also advised that fans should not get “emotional” about it.

“I think it was purely a cricketing decision. We saw the window period to get Hardik back as a player. For me, it's a transition phase. A lot of people don't understand in India, people get quite emotional, but you know you take the emotions away from it,” said Boucher.

Justifying the decision, Boucher also revealed that the decision was taken to allow Rohit to focus on his individual performance, as it was going down the hill. As per the former South African cricketer, Rohit can now focus more on his batting without incurring any captaincy pressure.

“I think it's just more of a cricketing decision that was made, and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person, as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs,” stated the Mumbai Indians head coach.

Ritika’s comment caused a sensation among the fans as it gave hints that something is quite not right between Rohit and Mumbai Indians. The comment has added to the rage among Rohit’s fans, who are all over social media criticizing the franchise and supporting Ritika.

In December 2023, Mumbai Indians revealed that the charge of captaincy had been shifted from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya as the franchise thought it was time to bring a change in the leadership of the team. Pandya, who captained Gujarat Titans in two IPL seasons, was brought back to Mumbai, in an all-cash deal between Mumbai and Titans. The decision invited severe criticism from fans and other stakeholders of the cricket world, who didn’t approve of the decision, especially after the success Rohit brought to the franchise.

Rohit took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians in 2013 after former Australian captain Ricky Ponting decided to retire from cricket. The team won their first IPL title in the same year Rohit overtook captaincy. Since then, he helped the team win 5 titles, most by any team- the record they share with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, was acquired by Mumbai in 2015. After staying consistently with them for 6 seasons, he moved to Gujarat Titans in 2022, after the team came into inception. He brought massive success to Gujarat leading them to their first title in their debut season. In the following year too, he led the team to the finals, which they lost to Chennai Super Kings and hence, ended runners-up last season.

