Nikola Jokic’s Elder Brother Spotted Throwing Punch at a Fan as Nuggets’ Posted 20-Point Rally Against Lakers

The Denver Nuggets stunned the Los Angeles Lakers in the last minute buzzer-beater after leveling the score at 99 each. Jamal Murray aced down an absolute two pointer above Anthony Davis before the whole Nuggets bench erupting into wild celebration.

However, as the Nuggets were jumping in joy after defeating the Lakers 101-99, Nikola Jokic’s brother was having a scuffle on the stands. Strahinja Jokic, the elder brother of the Joker was seen throwing a full blown punch on a fan.

As there was no official confirmation of the actual issue that led the big Jokic to pick things in enrage, the fellow fans were seen dispersing out the brothers before letting it head towards any worse.

Strahinja was earlier arrested for choking a woman

Strahinja Jokic has a troubling history of similar behavior. He got in trouble in 2019 for hurting a woman. He was arrested for pushing and choking her when he was drunk. Furthermore, when the woman attempted to seek help by moving to the balcony, he obstructed her and even threatened to continue choking her until she became unconscious.

Fortunately, the woman was able to send a message for assistance using a computer, which led to the involvement of law enforcement.

Strahinja faced serious charges, but in the end, he pleaded guilty to some of them. He got a second chance with probation as long as he stayed out of trouble. If he followed the rules and didn't break any laws by February 2022, he wouldn't be punished.

Eventually, the case against Strahinja was dropped.

