What are Super Bowl timings and which streaming services to use for big game? REVEALED!

The Super Bowl is almost here and excitement is at its peak among the fans. But while all hardcore fans know when the Super Bowl 2024 is, there are a few fans who are still not aware of the exact date. Not just that, there is also certain clarity that needs to be made towards TV Channels where Super Bowl 2024 can be watched.

What time is the Super Bowl tomorrow?

The Super Bowl 2024 is scheduled to be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, an attractive stadium and an even more attractive city. The Super Bowl game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, AFC and NFC winners.

Talking about the timings of the game, if you have the tickets, you already know the timings. If you are planning to get them now, make sure you know about the Super Bowl 2024 ticket prices. And make it a little fast, when it comes to the tickets because they are sold faster than fried chicken.

The Chiefs are set to face the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium, the big game expected to start at 6:30 PM ET. Whether you plan to watch the Super Bowl in the Stadium or on your television screen, make sure you are done with your work before 6:30 because that's when the fun will start.

Which streaming service has the Super Bowl 2024?

There are two modes to enjoy the Super Bowl 2024. First is getting yourself the Super Bowl tickets and enjoying the game from the Stadium. The second is from your television screen. On your cable TV, Super Bowl 2024 will be broadcast on the CBS Sports channel.

When it comes to streaming options, Paramount+ is the official streaming partner for the Super Bowl 2024. Apart from that, you can always enjoy the game via other streaming options such as Hulu + TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. So are you all set for the big game?

