‘She’s Coming!’: Chiefs' Owner's Daughter CONFIRMS Taylor Swift's SUCCESSFUL DEPARTURE From Japan To ATTEND Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 is less than 24 hours away and fans are wondering if Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl. Good news for all the fans that have been praying for Taylor's attendance at the Super Bowl. She is on her way.

Gracie Hunt confirms that Taylor Swift is on her way to Las Vegas

The daughter of Clark Hunt Gracie Hunt, who is chairman and CEO of Kansas City Chiefs, confirmed that Taylor Swift will make it to the Super Bowl. As of December 10, Taylor Swift was in Japan, finishing her schedule for the Eras tour. Fans have been wondering for a long time about her attendance in the Super Bowl 2024.

The Blank Space singer was expected to take a charter plane to travel to Las Vegas, a journey that is more than 13 hours long. Since it's quite a long flight, fans were suspicious about whether or not she will indeed be coming to the Super Bowl. Gracie Hunt cleared that for fans recently.

"She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited," Gracie Hunt revealed, through People, as she walked on the red carpet of Fanatics Super Bowl 2024 Party in Las Vegas. Gracie Hunt and Taylor Swift are good friends. The Chiefs' CEO's daughter also wished Taylor on her birthday via an Instagram post.

So now one thing is clear, Taylor Swift has indeed left Japan and is on her way to Las Vegas. Talking about Las Vegas, Taylor Swift is reportedly expected to sit in the $2.5 Million premium suite . But Travis Kelce's mother recently hinted that she won't be there with Taylor .

Talking about Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce, she wore a Chiefs + Eagles customized jacket last year since her sons were facing each other. But Super Bowl 2024 is all about her younger son Travis Kelce. So do you think she'll be wearing a customized jersey similar to what Taylor wore during the Chiefs vs Dolphins game last year?