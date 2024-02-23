Sylvester Stallone's quote on if Wrestling is fake resurfaces amid reports of possible appearance at WrestleMania 40

The WWE universe is officially on the Road to WrestleMania 40. This year's WrestleMania is packed with big names and exciting matches, including Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, and many others.

There's been talk about WWE wanting to bring in more international talent for WrestleMania 40.

According to WrestleVotes, they're even considering teaming up with Sylvester Stallone - the famous actor who became a global icon thanks to his Rocky movies.

“Sources within WWE indicate there is interest in collaborating with Sylvester Stallone for WrestleMania in some form. While any communication status is unclear, I’m told there's hope for it. Whether it ultimately ends up happening or not is to be determined. Stallone, born in NYC, gained fame through the iconic Rocky films, deeply associated with Philadelphia,” the report states.

Sylvester Stallone has had previous collaborations with WWE before. Back in 2005, he had the honor of inducting Hulk Hogan into the Hall of Fame.

Professional wrestlers are definitely some of the hardest-working athletes out there. Still many say that the sport is scripted and planned. People often dismiss it as fake and label wrestlers as actors or stunt performers.

Sylvester Stallone is not one of them. While talking about professional wrestling, he expressed.

“I love wrestling. It’s all about getting swept up in the drama. I hear people say it’s not real. Really? Gravity is real. Jumping off the top rope or having 300 pounds landing on you, that’s real.”

Road to WrestleMania 40: Recap

This year the two-day WrestleMania XL spectacle will take place on Saturday, Apr 6, 2024 – Sunday, Apr 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This year’s Road to WrestleMania 40 is one of the most twisted builds of all time. Initially, Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was set to face Roman Reigns for the second time in a row for the second chance to finish his story of becoming the first WWE champion of his family.



WrestleMania 40 took an unexpected turn when The Rock made his highly anticipated comeback to WWE and went head-to-head with Roman Reigns, replacing Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes then switched things up by challenging Roman Reigns, utilizing his Royal Rumble winner status. To add to the excitement, Triple H confirmed that Roman Reigns would defend his championship against Cody Rhodes.

The Rock made a surprising move by becoming a villain and joining the Bloodline. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is supporting Cody Rhodes as his 'shield' against the Bloodline. There's so much excitement building up as WrestleMania 40 approaches.

