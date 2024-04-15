Travis Kelce Adorably Lifts Taylor Swift During Dom Dolla’s Set At Coachella Leaving Swifties In Awe

A video of Travis Kelce effortlessly holding Taylor Swift up during Coachella is going viral on the internet. Read on to know more.

By Rizu Shukla
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  11:18 AM IST |  7.1K
Travis Kelce Effortlessly Lifts Taylor Swift Off Her Feet As Coachella Date Goes Right
Travis Kelce Effortlessly Lifts Taylor Swift Off Her Feet As Coachella Date Goes Right (PC: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were at the star-studded Coachella Music Festival, enjoying Ice Spice and Bleachers as they enjoyed their cosy date night together. While the two are spending as much time as they can before they go back to their schedule, another viral moment of them is making rounds on the internet. 

Swifties go crazy as Travis Kelce lifts Taylor Swift at Coachella 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were enjoying all they could during the music festival at the DJ Dom Dolla's set. The love birds were seen being cosy all into each other, chatting as they were surrounded by friends. In one of the moments, captured by an attendee at the music festival, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end holds his pop star girlfriend up in the air while she has a drink in one of her hands. Fans can't stop talking about the cute adorable moment online. One of them wrote, “This is the cutest thing, damm.”

Another fan wrote, “SHUT UP RN HE PICKED HER UP SO SHE COULD SEE.”


One fan stated, “Taylor - I can’t see..   Travis- I got this.”


Another user, “OH MY F**KING GOD I’m going to die alone.”


One wrote: “Omg he picked her up, Taylor got herself a muscle man.”


The couple were also seen singing and dancing to Karma (remix), a hit song by Swift performed by Ice Spice. The Cruel Summer hitmaker was seen wearing the New Heights baseball cap in support of her NFL beau, the podcast which the Kelce brothers host together. 

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift Banned By NFL For Being ‘Too Distracting and Toxic’? Exploring Viral Rumour

About The Author
Rizu Shukla

A postgraduate in Journalism & Mass Communication from BBD University Rizu is a huge sports enthusiast from Lucknow,

...

