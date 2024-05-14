EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee says lobby and elitism has impacted Bollywood; ‘Humko introspect karna chahiye…’

Manoj Bajpayee, a highly talented and exceptional actor in Bollywood, has established himself as one of the most versatile performers. With his incredible acting skills, he has created a unique place for himself in the industry. Currently, he is preparing for the release of his much-awaited film, Bhaiyya Ji, which has generated a lot of excitement among his fans. While the promotional materials have been captivating the audience, Bajpayee recently had an exclusive conversation with us, adding to the anticipation.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee drew a comparison of the industry with the past times and the advent of lobby culture in the current times.

Manoj Bajpayee cites examples of past years when the industry was united

While speaking to us, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about how the competitive spirit in the current lot of actors has increased, drawing a comparison with the past years when there used to be unity and actors would support each other.

In response to this, the actor stated, “This is one of the key reasons of our industry’s downfall. We are all divided into different groups. There was a time when Raj Kapoor Sahab, Manoj Kumar Sahab, Bimal Roy Sahab would gather in the evening where there used to be several new actors, music directors or successful music directors, lyricists, and director’s associate directors. They would sit together and talk to each other where somebody was from Chembur, somebody from Peter Road, and somebody from Juhu. However, everybody used to be cordial and often meet each other on the occasion of Holi. An alien industry was based on a fraternity.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

Manoj Bajpayee talks about current industry scenario based on lobby culture

Drawing a comparison with current times, he remarked; “Now industry is based on lobbies. There is a difference.”

He further continued by expressing his belief, “Lobby and elitism-these two things have harmed our industry too much. There is a sense of elitism among journalists also. Our industry also has lobby and elitism following which we’ve been suffering from past so many years. It has impacted on what we create.”

The actor further mentioned his view, stating, "From many years, I’ve decided not to get into lobbies and all those things. Thus, I cornered myself and I worked alone till Bhaiyya Ji. I go to work and I come back. If you ask do I know anyone? No! Not at all. Do they know me? No, I perhaps met anyone.”

Manoj concludes his answer by exclaiming, “Toh yeh koi achi baat nai hai ye apne aap mein hum ko introspect karna chahiye (So, it is not a good thing, and we must introspect) as an industry why this has been happening? And we need to correct that.”

Bhaiyaa Ji is all set to release in the theaters on May 24.

ALSO READ: Suchitra Pillai recalls facing casting couch in South; reveals she was told 'little compromise is needed'