‘Terrible Teammate, Terrible Human Being’: Josh Hart Had a Cheeky Response to Julius Randle’s Season-Ending Injury

Julius Randle has been ruled out for the season in what came as a big blow to the New York Knicks. The former Laker star will go through a season-ending right shoulder surgery. Knicks star Josh Hart apparently couldn't resist making a joke to lighten the mood in the New York locker room, despite the serious atmosphere surrounding the team.

With 4:27 remaining in the Knicks' 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat at home on January 27, Randle dislocated his right shoulder. He fell hard as Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. tried to take a charge while he was driving to the basket.

What did Josh Hart have to say?

Hart was questioned on Thursday about whether he feels bad for Julius Randle and Hart replied cheekily that he feels bad for the other Knicks because Randle raised their expectations only to let them down. However, Hart followed up with a more serious response.

Hart talked about how he expects Julius Randle to make a stronger comeback and play at the elite level in the next season.

ALSO READ: Bryce James Spotted With P Diddy’s Daughters After LeBron Admitted to Attending Controversial Rapper’s Party

Advertisement

Never want the season to end with an injury, Josh Hart

Hart stated: "As competitors, as hoopers, you never want your season to end on injury. So, we know that's a tough thing for him. Obviously, he couldn’t end last year fully healthy, but he was playing great and had a great rhythm. So, it was just unfortunate.

"But now, for him, it's just about hitting his rehab strong and getting better this offseason, and he'll come back next year better than he was this year."

A big blow for the Knicks

The Knicks were looking like a formidable team and were looking to make a deep playoff run with everyone healthy. However, with one of their top scorers out, it will be difficult for them if not impossible.

ALSO READ: Why Are Three Pelicans Players Ejected at Once vs. Magic By Referee Sean Corbin? Details Inside