The Rock vs Roman Reigns still in play but WWE unsure if they want it at WrestleMania 40: Reports

WWE has dropped some massive bombs in a couple of hours from WWE Monday Night Raw going to Netflix to Dwayne “The Rock Johnson being appointed to TKO Group as the new board of director.



For some couple of hours, there has been substantial hype around WWE’s product regarding what the future holds, multiple reports are out on potential plans and big money matches. and while talking about boy money matches there is no match bigger than The Rock vs Roman Reigns.

The Rock recently returned to WWE at Raw Day 1 edition and dropped hints at his future potential match-up against Roman Reigns.

In the recent edition of WOR Dave Meltzer expressed, “ The Rock has not signed as of today for WrestleMania. It is absolutely in play, it is not a done deal. He wants to do WrestleMania this year.

He further expressed, “There are forces that are interested in how much value he could bring to Saudi Arabia. He would rather do WrestleMania as it stands now. There’s balls in play, nothing is 100%.”

On the other hand, The Rock revealed while talking to ESPN First Takes, “You guys know, I’m a long-gamer, and I like to build.”

He further said, “If myself and Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business, and I love it, we could possibly put on, with us as a main event and this incredible group of men and women who are these incredible performers, we could possibly put on the greatest and the biggest WrestleMania of all time.”

After analyzing reports and The Rock’s statement lot of fans and experts are suggesting there could be a possibility WWE could book Roman Reigns vs The Rock for WrestleMania 41, with a year-long build.

This move could result in a profitable year and can even play a vital role in shaping the Netflix deal next year in 2025.



Big Hollywood star to host WrestleMania 40 if The Rock competes

It's almost time and we are now officially starting the Road to WrestleMania 40, next weekend WWE will host the Royal Rumble 2024 event, which is considered the first and most important platform of Road to WrestleMania.



A recent report from Wrestling report suggests if The Rock is competing at WrestleMania 40, WWE is planning to bring The Rock’s friend and popular Hollywood star and comedian Kevin Hart as the host of WrestleMania 40.



“WWE has been discussing possibly having Kevin Hart as one of the hosts for WrestleMania 40. There have been other names mentioned from actors and famous people from Philadelphia on been part of the show. But WWE is very interested in Kevin Hart.”



