Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update: When Is the Timberwolves Star Coming Back After Lateral Meniscus Tear Surgery?

Karl-Anthony Towns, a star player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, had to step off the court after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee in March this year.

The Timberwolves have been demonstrating impressive skills recently. They currently are on par for first place in the Western Conference, with an outstanding record of 53-24. The absence of LeBron James and an early exit by Anthony Davis due to an eye injury did not deter the Timberwolves from claiming a 127-117 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on April 7, 2024.

When Is Karl-Anthony Towns Coming Back?

According to NBA expert Shams Charania, Karl-Anthony Towns seems very close to returning to the game. With an upcoming four-game stretch, anticipation is high that fans will see Towns back on the court soon.

These final games of the regular season include matchups against Washington, Denver, Atlanta, and Phoenix, providing opportunities for Towns to again feature his prowess.

"Great news for Karl-Anthony Towns, he participated in his first team scrimmage on Sunday. ... There is optimism that Towns will play before the playoffs start," Charania reported. On March 12, Karl-Anthony Towns underwent a surgical procedure to remedy a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.

ALSO READ: Purdue Boilermakers vs Uconn Huskies: Preview, Prediction and Streaming Details For NCAA Men's Tournament Championship

Karl-Anthony Towns' Impact on Timberwolves' Strong Season Performance

The Timberwolves' 28-year-old star player who received his fourth nod as an All-Star this season, has been instrumental to their success.

Before the knee injury forced him to step back, he was recording an average of 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in his 60 appearances.

Despite Towns' absence, the Timberwolves (54-24) have kept their strong performance, currently sharing the top spot in the Western Conference with the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves are setting course for a match against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at midnight. The game is set for the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Holding a 54-24 record, the Timberwolves currently head the Western Conference.

ALSO READ: Purdue Boilermakers Injury Report: Will Zach Edey Play against UConn Huskies Tonight?