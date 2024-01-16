‘This is an absolute joke’: NFL fans rip into Eagles after defenders collide trying to stop David Moore’s 44-yard TD

In the wildcard clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buccaneers set the tone early in the game, with kicker Chase McLaughlin securing a 28-yard field goal. The defining moment of the quarter came when Baker Mayfield connected with David Moore on a 44-yard pass, leading to a TD. This play was not just a display of offensive prowess by the Buccaneers but also highlighted the glaring issues in the Eagles' defense. Two of their defenders collided in an attempt to stop Moore, turning what could have been a routine defensive play into a touchdown spectacle.

Philadephia Eagles' Downward Spiral

In a turn of events that left fans and critics alike in disbelief, the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive mishaps were spotlighted, with the Buccaneers leading 16-9 at halftime, the game was already shaping up to be a far cry from their previous encounter in Week 3, where the Eagles had emerged victoriously.

Since that game, the Eagles have witnessed a dramatic downturn, primarily due to defensive struggles. The change in defensive play-caller for the Eagles, from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia, has been a topic of debate and criticism, especially in light of the team's declining defensive performance.

The second quarter saw the Eagles desperately trying to claw back into the game. Jake Elliott managed a 47-yard field goal, bringing a glimmer of hope. However, the Buccaneers responded with another field goal by McLaughlin, maintaining their lead. The Eagles found some success with Jalen Hurts connecting with Dallas Goedert for a touchdown, but their attempt at a 2-point conversion was thwarted by Tampa Bay's defense.

As the game heads into its second half, the Eagles are under immense pressure to rectify their defensive woes. With the Buccaneers holding a steady lead, Philadelphia’s chances of a comeback hinge on their ability to overhaul their defensive strategy and execution.

Fan Reactions to Eagles' Defensive Blunders

The Eagles, once boasting a formidable defense, have now slumped to one of the lowest ranks in the league in terms of points allowed and fans are pouring in, echoing sentiments of disbelief and frustration. "Absolutely terrible tackling. This Eagles “defense” is an absolute joke," Tweets a fan.

What do you think can the Eagles overcome their defensive hurdles and stage a comeback, or will the Buccaneers continue their dominance?