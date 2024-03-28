'This Is Not Jordan Vs. Bird Nintendo': Lebron James Explains Why 'I Have A Bag' Narrative Bothers The 'F**K Out Of' Him

LeBron James is the all-time top scorer. He has been in the NBA for roughly 20 years. Since his debut, the game has changed dramatically. Players have begun to shoot more frequently, and one-on-one confrontations are more well-recognized than plays on the drawing board. While James has tried to be as adaptable as possible by making several alterations to his game, he does disagree with a few current principles.

In a recent edition of LeBron James and JJ Redick's Mind the Game Podcast , James discussed how current words have disturbed the real game from the spectators' perspective. While streetball has its fair amount of excitement, displaying handles, dunks, and shooting, translating it to a professional game may not be as good as before.

LeBron James speaks on current NBA players

The King provided a more in-depth look at how fans and younger players perceive specific matches. James, being a veteran, is familiar with the plays.

He said, “Everyone now has a narrative of this thing called, 'I have a bag'... It bothers the f*** out of me. Everyone thinks just because you get a favorable matchup, then it means it's one-on-one time. Let's play ones. That's all you hear the kids talk about now. 'You wanna play ones?'... This is not Jordan versus Bird Nintendo.”

Advertisement

LeBron James is one of the best when it comes to one-on-one

While there are 1v1 moments throughout a game, James does not focus on displaying his abilities. In a genuine match, a lot of things happen behind the scenes that fans may not realize. James is one of the best players of all time, and in one-on-one scenarios, the NBA legend knows just where to go next.

The Lakers star can hit deep shots right into their opponent's face, break through the defense for a finish, or dominate in the post. At the same time, LeBron's in-game IQ is among the highest in the NBA. James can create space for teammates to locate them in the open.

Currently, LeBron James is the NBA's all-time top scorer with 40,225 points, but he has also long been an exceptional distributor, ranking fourth with 10,921 assists. James is possibly the most anticipated prospect to ever join the league, therefore he has had to deal with rival teams making him their defensive priority since his rookie season in 2003.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Moments That Prove LeBron James Is the Biggest Troll in NBA