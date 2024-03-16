This UFC Fighter Claims Islam Makhachev Wants to Fight Dustin Poirier to Avoid Him: Deets Inside

Since Dustin Poirier’s UFC 299 knockout victory against Benoit Saint-Denis fans are asking UFC and Poirier to fight for UFC lightweight championship once again against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.



Both fighters even agreed to fight on Twitter, since Dustin Poirier tweeted a day after his UFC 299 victory “ Islam in June” Islam agreed and quoted the same tweet with an emoji of two swords.

It seems we will see Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev this year very soon. Recently UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan gave an interview where he claimed Islam Makhachev wants to fight legends like Dustin Poirier instead of hungry fighters like him.

“I feel like Islam wants to avoid us. He feels like I’m going to win. For him, it’s better to fight Poirier than me because I’m more dangerous for him. Maybe he can make more money with Dustin. Probably because of that, he’s interested.” Arman expressed.



Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan fought once in 2019 at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik in a five-round co-main event bout, where Arman gave Islam one of toughest fights in his UFC career; judges scored the match in favor of Islam Makhachev and he won their first match-up.



Arman Tsarukyan is now set to face former UFC champion Charles Oliviera at the UFC 300 event, according to reports the one who wins this match between Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliviera will get a direct title shot.

Islam Makhachev Took Shots at Ilia Topuria For Calling Him Out

At UFC 298, Ilia Topuria shocked the world after he brutally knocked former reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the second round of their match-up.

Since he won the UFC featherweight championship he has been calling out UFC fighters, like he called out UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Recently when Islam Makhachev was in talks with MMAJunkie he spoke about Ilia Topuria’s call out; Makhachev expressed, “I don’t know why Ilia talks about everyone now. He has a hard fight in his division with Movsar Evloev. Honestly, I believe Movsar can beat him because he’s a bad match for him.”



He further said, “He talks about 155, 170, boxing, he has to focus on his division. I want to defend my belt and after I will jump to another division. First of all, all champions have to finish the job in their division, then they can jump.”

