Conor McGregor SLAMS Jake Paul And KSI After Boxing Call Out

Conor McGregor is definitely one of the most well-known figures in mixed martial arts. With his flashy personality and impressive performances in the octagon, he has played a significant role in making combat sports popular worldwide. Apart from his MMA career, The Notorious has also showcased his skills as a boxer. His match against Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the most significant sporting events in recent history.

The Irishman took a break after his tough defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021. He's eager to get back in the ring. McGregor isn't just looking at UFC opponents, he's eyeing YouTube boxing too. Fans are buzzing after his challenge to Jake Paul and KSI for a possible fight.

Conor McGregor’s thoughts on fighting KSI, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury

Lately, YouTube boxing has become extremely popular online. Fighters such as Jake Paul, KSI, and Tommy Fury have garnered a lot of attention in this niche. In particular, Jake Paul, also known as The Problem Child, has challenged The Notorious on multiple occasions. Despite this, Conor McGregor had not paid much attention to these challenges until recently.

In a recent interview, Conor McGregor called out KSI, Jake Paul, and Tommy Fury. “The YouTuber nerds, I would consider that a nixer,” said The Notorious. The fighter claimed that the fights against YouTubers are a ‘side job.’ He then compared these match-ups to ‘a radiator fitting.’ The hilarious comparisons and name-calling failed to end there as the Irishman continued the insults.

“If I was to pick one out, KSI has a big name in the UK,” said McGregor. Out of the prominent fighters in the space, The Irishman picked British YouTuber and Rapper KSI to enter the ring against. However, The Notorious claimed that he is interested in fighting everyone in the YouTube boxing space and said, “I’m sure at some stage, we’ll go through all of these guys.”

He also expressed his interest in a fight against heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy Fury. “Fury called me out. He beat Jake and he fought KSI, it’s just another world. I’m open for it,” revealed McGregor.

Conor McGregor reveals plans for his return to the UFC

Ever since UFC 264, Conor McGregor hasn't stepped into the octagon for a fight. During his absence in the fighting scene, The Notorious has been busy with various other projects. One of his recent endeavors includes making his Hollywood debut in the film Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

During the movie premiere, the fighter was questioned on his return to the cage. He replied, “I’m gonna get back and re-group. I’m gonna test myself.” McGregor also mentions the previous fight camps that he was a part of in anticipation of a fight date. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, these dates were eventually dropped.

“I had a camp in Cannes. I had a camp in Dubai, world champions training me. I was hoping for a December date, then a January date. It keeps getting pushed back,” revealed McGregor. The Notorious was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ which also did not end up happening.

Despite a long hiatus, the hype for Conor McGregor is still active. His unfortunate leg-break loss against Dustin Poirier was his last bout.

