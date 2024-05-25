Throwback to Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo Press Conference in Ireland

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303 has fans hyped. Dana White recently announced a press conference in Dublin, Ireland, home of The Notorious. This report had fans excited to witness the upcoming antics of both contenders.

This fight was initially scheduled after the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. However, due to several negotiation failures, this fight is set to be held on June 29, 2024. The event anticipates the biggest comeback in combat sports history from McGregor.

When Conor McGregor Snatched Jose Aldo’s Belt in Ireland

Conor McGregor’s fight against Jose Aldo was a historic moment for the sport. At UFC 194, The Notorious shocked the world as he knocked out the undefeated Jose Aldo and pulled off a massive upset.

Alongside the fight, McGregor’s mind games in the build-up are seen as UFC’s most memorable moments. The Irishman taunting the undefeated champion was a sight fans loved to witness.

In the press conference held in Ireland, the crowd heavily favored McGregor. The chants and slurs thrown at Aldo were at an all-time high. However, The Notorious managed to receive the most cheers after this particular move.

When Jose Aldo rested his feet on the table to show dominance, The Notorious quickly snatched his featherweight belt. This angered the Brazilian fighter as he attempted to fight his former foe.

Although Dana White managed to separate the fighters, the rivalry was hot-blooded. Throughout the build-up, McGregor’s taunts toward the featherweight champion got him riled up.

With Dana White announcing the subsequent press conference in Ireland, fans expect a similar situation.

Jose Aldo Rooting for Conor McGregor Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo shared a hostile relationship ahead of their much-anticipated fight. Both contenders were in a state of disdain for each other prior to UFC 194.

However, things seemed to have changed this time around. Jose Aldo expresses his respect toward Conor McGregor and anticipates the Irishman will bring home the victory at UFC 303.

“I always root for the guys who I fought,” said the former featherweight champion. Jose Aldo claimed he possesses immense respect for his former foes, disregarding their hostile relationship.

About his now-infamous loss against McGregor, Aldo claimed that he ‘lost to the best.’ The Notorious is often known for his trash talk and brash sense of humor toward his opponents.

Aldo claimed that he wishes to witness the old McGregor. “I hope that he can go in there and be the Conor of old and be aggressive,” said the Brazilian fighter.

“I expect great things from that fight,” said Aldo. The loss he suffered at UFC 194 against the Irishman was a tough moment for the former featherweight champion.

However, Aldo has since moved on and achieved great things in his career. He claimed to anticipate a potential victory from McGregor, disregarding their rivalry.