When Conor McGregor Mocked Anthony Smith And Belal Muhammad

Conor McGregor laughing hysterically at Belal Muhammad and Anthony Smith is an instant fan favorite. When both contenders were analysts ahead of UFC Vegas 42, The Notorious had a good laugh.

The Notorious is often known to mock fighters on his social media accounts. In 2021, McGregor targeted Belal Muhammad and Anthony Smith. Although the details are unknown about why the Irishman poked fun on them, it was a hilarious watch.

When Conor McGregor mocked Belal Muhammad and Anthony Smith

November 13, 2021, witnessed a great fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. This featherweight bout had fans rooting for the Hawaiian fighter who ultimately took home the victory via a decision.

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith alongside welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad were analysts for the fight. The discussion regarding the bout had the fighters giving their expertise on the said match.

Conor McGregor posted a video on his X(formerly Twitter) mocking the fighters. The Irishman was witnessed zooming into Belal Muhammad laughing uncontrollably for reasons unknown.

"What the f*** is this," said Conor as he burst out laughing. The Notorious does not seem to be amused with Smith and Muhammad's expertise in the fight.

"Get this off my telly now," expressed McGregor. This video was well-received by fans due to the haphazardness of the situation. The Notorious has not yet explained the reasons why he found the analysis hilarious.

“Get this off my telly now,” expressed McGregor. This video was well-received by fans due to the haphazardness of the situation. The Notorious has not yet explained the reasons why he found the analysis hilarious.

Belal Muhammad quickly responded to the video clapping back at McGregor’s alleged medication.

The Notorious was fresh off a brutal leg injury loss against Dustin Poirier. The fighter was rumored to have undergone medications to heal the said injury. Remember The Name found the opportunity to make fun of the Irishman for it.

Conor McGregor expresses to grab these championship titles

The Notorious is said to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The much-anticipated bout takes place in the welterweight division. Both fighters look ready to step into the octagon and prove themselves after a long-awaited break.

In an interview with The Mac Life, Conor McGregor expressed his wishes to earn certain belts. The Notorious reveals his desire to grab the lightweight, welterweight and the BMF belt in the future.

“I’ve already claimed the lightweight title,” said McGregor. The Irishman reminisced to the time when he was the unified champion. He also expressed the hardships he faced whilst weight-cutting to the 155-pound division.

The Irishman acknowledged his 40-second victory against Donald Cerrone in the welterweight division. He called it a ‘great success’ while claiming his desire to go back to the lightweight division.

After Jorge Masvidal won the BMF championship against Nate Diaz, McGregor revealed he was not a fan of the belt. However, in the interview, he seemed open to the idea of fighting for the aforementioned belt.

“All 3 of those titles sound lovely to me,” said Conor McGregor. He makes his long-awaited comeback at UFC 303 naming it the ‘Biggest Comeback In Combat Sports History.’