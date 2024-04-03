Throwback to When a Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver BLAMED GOD for Dropping Pass in Game-Winning Touchdown Play

Fans have seen many dropped catches during a game, but it is rare for any player to blame God himself for the drop he made. Something similar happened in 2010 when a wide receiver from the Buffalo Bills blamed God for a catch he dropped in a potentially winning game.

When Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Stevie Johnson Blamed God

During a Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson dropped the ball for a potentially winnable touchdown play. But for the drop catch, he blamed God. The Bills outshot the Steelers by 16-3 in the game's second half, but they let the win slip away as Johnson dropped the catch.

Also Read: Report: Carson Wentz AGREES To One-Year Deal With Kansas City Chiefs As Patrick Mahomes' Star Backup

Stevie Johnson was reluctant to accept responsibility for his missed catch. Instead, he took to his Twitter account and shared a tweet in which he blamed God for the dropped catch. "I PRAISE YOU 24/7!!!!!! AND THIS HOW YOU DO ME!!!!! YOU EXPECT ME TO LEARN FROM THIS??? HOW???!!! ILL NEVER FORGET THIS!! EVER!!! THX THO," he tweeted.

Advertisement

In that game, Stevie Johnson's paired quarterback was Ryan Fitzpatrick, who scored 265 passing yards. Regarding Stevie Johnson, he played for the Buffalo Bills until 2014 before joining the San Diego Chargers in 2015. When he signed with the San Diego Chargers, he got himself a three-year contract.

Also Read: Which Car Was Rashee Rice Driving That Was Involved In Alleged Street Race Causing Multi-Car Accident?

Advertisement

With the San Diego Chargers, Stevie Johnson signed a 3-year-long contract worth $10.5 Million. When he joined the Buffalo Bills in 2008, he signed a 4-year-long entry-level contract worth $1.7 Million. From $1.7 million to $10.5 Million, Stevie Johnson took a very large jump in a very short time.