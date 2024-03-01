Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen relationship timeline

Tom Brady is the greatest of all time in the NFL. But he didn't have the greatest of all marriages. Brady divorced his now ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in 2022 after being married to her for 13 long years. Their relationship had a lot of ups and downs. Here's everything you need to know about their relationship timeline:

December 2006: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen meet for the first time on a blind date

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen met each other on a blind date that their friends had set up for them. The two hit it off immediately. During an interview, Brady revealed how his friend Ed called him one day and said to give this girl a call that he knows. "I ended up calling her, and it ended up being the love of my life," Brady said in an interview.

January 2007: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen start dating officially

On January 14, 2007, Gisele Bündchen was spotted waiting for Tom Brady outside the locker room of the New England Patriots after Brady won over the Chargers. In fact, a Chargers rep revealed that he even saw Gisele Bündchen in the stands, cheering. Later that month, a source confirmed that the two were officially dating. It started just before Christmas.

February 2007: Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan announces her pregnancy

In February, Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan announced her pregnancy. That was a huge roadblock in Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's relationship. Bridget was three months pregnant with Brady's son by then. During an interview, Gisele revealed how he thought of leaving the NFL legend after the announcement of his child with another woman.

"It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, I'm dating this guy, we met, and we started dating, and everything is great, and then this happens. So, then, I felt like I didn't know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'" Gisele Bündchen said during an interview with This Morning's show by CBS.

August 2007: Tom Brady becomes father for the first time

Tom Brady became a father as Bridget Moynahan gave birth to his son on August 22, 2007. The two later naked him, John 'Jack' Edward Thomas Moynahan. In an interview with PEOPLE, Gisele Bündchen talked about how she felt about Tom Brady becoming a father to Jack. If anything, Jack came as a "Bonus Child" into her life.

I'm so grateful for Bridget. I know this was hard, but I couldn't imagine my life without Jack. I call him my bonus child. He opened my heart in ways I didn't even know my heart could expand," Gisele said during an interview. Jack didn't just change Tom Brady's world as a father, but Gisele's life as a mother as well. Both of them love Jack in their hearts.

May 2008: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen walk on Met Gala 2008 red carpet

In May 2008, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made a star appearance together for the first time as the two walked on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2008. The theme for the annual Met Gala that year was 'Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy'. While Gisele went with a sparkly pale pink gown, Brady wore a black and white tuxedo.

January 2009: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get engaged

In January 2009, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen decided that it was time for them to get engaged. So they did. Tom Brady reportedly proposed to Gisele with a diamond ring. By then, the two were already on plans for the wedding. In December, there were rumors of engagement, but the family members of the couple denied all of them. Guess they were saving it, indeed.

February 2009: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen get married

A month after their engagement, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got married. The date was February 26, 2009, when the two tied knots at St. Monica Catholic Church, California. In April 2009, the newly married couple organized a lavish second ceremony in Costa Rica. The two didn't share any pictures of their marriage anywhere until their 9th anniversary in 2018.

December 2009: Gisele Bündchen became a mother to Tom Brady's son

In June 2009, rumors started to pop up that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were pregnant. But it wasn't until December 8, 2009, that a confirmation came. On this date, Tom Brady became a father for the second time, and Gisele Bündchen became a mother for the first time to Brady's son. Later, the kid was named Benjamin Rein Brady.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen gave home birth to their kid. In ESPN's show called Man in the Arena: Tom Bradyn, Gisele revealed how Brady was against that. "Me being there with G at his birth in our home lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way," Brady had said. Nevertheless, he eventually came around with it.

December 2012: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen became parents to a second child

In November 2012, rumors started that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were going to become parents to a third kid. One month later, on December 5, 2012, Gisele Bündchen gave birth to her second child and Brady's third kid. It was a girl child, the two later, Vivian Lake Brady. Gisele Bündchen shared the pleasant news through a Facebook post.

May 2015: Tom Brady dismisses rumors of divorce with Gisele Bündchen

After getting involved in accusations of tampering with the footballs during the Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts AFC Championship game that Brady won, there were rumors of him getting a divorce. But Brady denied all the rumors. "We're in a great place, I'll just say that.. I'm a lucky man," Brady had said in his statement.

April 2018: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen hit a roadblock in their marriage

In April 2018, Tom Brady made a guest appearance on The Howard Stern Show. During his time there, the NFL legend revealed how he and Gisele are going through a rough patch. He went ahead saying that there was a point in 2018 when he felt her wife "wasn't satisfied" with the marriage. This year is the starting point of relationship cracks.

February 2019: Tom Brady celebrates his 10th marriage anniversary with Gisele Bündchen

On February 26, 2019, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Gisele Bündchen shared a couple of unseen wedding pictures on her Instagram, along with a heartwarming message. I can't believe it's already been 10 years since we've chosen to walk this life together......." the caption said.

A few days before their anniversary, Tom Brady supported Gisele Bündchen at the Hollywood for Science Gala. Brady was right next to her as the couple walked on the red carpet and attended the event. "She's inspiring me in so many ways. It's really special for her, and I love that she's here celebrating," Brady wrote, sharing pictures from the Gala later that day.

February 2020: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrate Valentine's together

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrated Valentine's Day together. Tom Brady took out his Twitter and shared a picture with her wife, calling her "Forever Valentine" in the Tweet. In the photo that Brady shared, we can see Gisele biting his ear playfully. The picture is definitely a cute one.

February 2022: Tom Brady decides to retire from the NFL

After winning a Super Bowl in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady decided that it was time for him to retire from the league. Brady announces his retirement from the league after winning Seven Super Bowls in his 22 seasons with the NFL. The reason behind this was simple. The NFL legend wanted to spend more time with family and wife.

During an episode of his podcast Let's Go, Tom Brady talked about his retirement decision. "My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad," Brady said. Gisele Bündchen was supportive of his decision to retire.

March 2022: Tom Brady makes an NFL comeback

Within six weeks of announcing retirement from the league, Tom Brady makes a comeback. He took out his Twitter account to share the news. "These past two months, I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family," Brady had said.

Adding further, he also said, "They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG." If anything, Gisele Bündchen was highly supportive of Brayd's decision. "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs," Gisele commented on Brady's tweet.

August 3, 2022: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen celebrate NFL GOAT's 45th birthday

On Tom Brady's 45th birthday, his wife, Gisele Bündchen, shared a supportive tribute to the NFL legend. The Supermodel called him "One of the most focused, disciplined, and fashionable [people] I know!" Going forward, she also said Brady is "So loved, and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life."

September 2022: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen spend separate time with kids

After a long 11-day break from his team, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were seen spending time with their kids separately. On September 4, Gisele was spotted with her kids at Tidal Cove Water Park. While Brady flew to NYC to catch Jack's practice session with his football team. "He's such a sweet dad and is always there for Jack," a source once revealed.

October 4, 2022: Gisele Bündchen hires a specialized divorce lawyer

Sources revealed that Gisele Bündchen hired a specialized divorce lawyer, with whom she has been in talks for weeks. "Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for a while but, to my knowledge, has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues," the source had said to PEOPLE. The next day, Brady hired his own divorce lawyer.

October 28, 2022: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalize their divorce

On October 28, 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce and legally concluded their marriage. Later that day, a source threw some light on the proceedings. "The settlement is all worked out. They've been working on the terms this whole time," the source had revealed.

While they might have parted ways, they took joint custody of their kids. Meaning they would raise them together despite not being together anymore. Brady confirmed the divorce through his Instagram. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage..." Brady had said in his Instagram story.

October 31, 2022: Tom Brady makes first OFFICIAL statement post-divorce

Tom Brady finally opens up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen during an episode of his Let's Go podcast. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation, and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children," Brady had said.

Adding further, he also said, "And secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games." Brady expressed that his divorce to "play out in front of a lot of people" was a difficult part of the process for him. But he went ahead, playing the sport that he loved the most, at least to keep it off his mind.

February 1, 2023: Tom Brady retires from the NFL for one last time

After playing 23 seasons in the league, this is the second time that Tom Brady announces his retirement. But this time, he's not coming back. The NFL legend shared an emotional video on his Instagram, breaking the news of his retirement. "I'm retiring. For good," Brady had said in the video.

"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," Brady continued with tears in his eyes. Soon, a source revealed that Gisele Bündchen was fine with Brady's decision but in no way involved in any of them.

July 2023: Tom Brady first linked with Russian model Irina Shayk

A few months after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady was linked with Russian model Irina Shayk. The two were reported to be meeting each other through a wedding of a common friend. The conversation that started during the wedding never took an end. And the two went on seeing each other more than a handful of times.

October 2023: Tom Brady and Irina Shayk parted ways

After a few months of seeing each other and getting spotted together in cozy moments, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk parted ways. It was Brady's decision reportedly not to see her anymore, considering the fact that she was playing a love triangle with her ex-husband, Bradly Cooper, and Brady. The NFL GOAT wanted no part of it.

November 2023: Irina Shayk was spotted entering Tom Brady's condo in NYC

Just a month after their breakup, Irina Shayk was seen entering Tom Brady's condo in New York City. Instead of going through the backdoor, she went through the main entrance and was easily spotted by the paparazzi. According to sources, she wanted to be seen going inside Brady's building. The reason for her visit was to make up with Tom Brady for past mistakes.

December 2023: Tom Brady was spotted with Irina Shayk before a party in Miami

Tom Brady went to Wayne Boich's star-studded Art Basel party in Miami, where he had a bash with Leonardo DiCaprio, who acted as a wingman for the NFL legend. But before going to the Hollywood party, Brady was spotted with Irina Shayk as she picked her up in his car. The two were at the party, but they didn't come together or even interact.

January 2024: Tom Brady was rumored to be seeing Kim Kardashian

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian attended a party together and had a good conversation. The two were captured together, standing next to each other, being a part of the conversation. Considering that Brady was in an unsettled boat with Irina Shayk, there were strong rumors that he was seeing Kim, who was divorced, just like Brady.

February 2024: Gisele Bündchen officially linked with new boyfriend

A year and a half after her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen was officially linked with a new boyfriend, who was also her Jiu-Jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente. While they were linked together way before that, official confirmation came on Valentine's Day when they were spotted kissing. That was enough to prove that they, indeed, are a thing now.

February 2024: Tom Brady reportedly admits getting cheated on by ex-wife Gisele Bündchen during marriage

Soon after the report of Gisele Bündchen finding herself a new boyfriend came to light, it was revealed that Tom Brady didn't feel good about this situation. In fact, while Gisele Bündchen has said her relationship was nothing more than friendship with Joaquim Valente. But Brady reportedly doesn't believe in the timeline.

A source close to Tom Brady revealed that the NFL legend believes that Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were a thing long before their divorce. After Brady's revelation, rumors started to move around that Tom Brady was cheated on by his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Gisele Bündchen has yet to make a statement amidst the accusations.