Tom Brady ‘FEELS LIKE A FOOL’ Over Gisele Bundchen's Affair, Finally ACCEPTS They Are Not Getting Back Together

Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has recently confirmed her new relationship with her Jiu-Jitsu coach. The confirmation didn't come directly, but the two were seen kissing on Valentine's, which is equal to a confirmation.

But while Tom Brady has accepted his fate with his relationship, he just cannot ignore but feel like a fool. Why? Because everything just points out at one thing i.e. Tom Brady getting cheated on by his ex-wife long before their divorce.

An Insider reveals how Tom Brady is feeling about this new situation with her ex-wife

In 2024, it will be two years since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen parted ways legally. Their divorce was of course not an easy thing for both of them and their families. But while the divorce might be in the past, and something we can move past, Gisele Bündchen's new relationship is in the present and Brady seems to have a hard time moving on with it.

"Tom knows the ship has sailed as far as him getting back with Gisele, but that doesn’t make this any easier to swallow. He can’t help but wonder how long it’s really been going on. Tom was left feeling very suspicious by their sudden romance. Brady’s having trouble getting past it, he feels like a fool," a source said to RadarOnline.

Tom Brady is feeling "like a fool" because of the new blooming romance between Gisele Bündchen and her Jiu-Jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente. If we look at it, it is not a new blooming but an old blooming romance that just got the freedom it needed. Joaquim Valente and Joaquim Valente's romance is reported to be a thing, which happened during her marriage.

A month after divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen was seen taking a vacation in Costa Rica with her kids and Joaquim Valente. During that time, she was asked about her relationship with Joaquim Valente, and the only thing she said it was, was 'friendship'. According to her, they were just friends.

But Tom Brady is not buying this timeline at all. While he has accepted her ex-wife's relationship with her Jiu-Jitsu coach, there's no way he believes in the timeline presented by them. He thinks all of this happened way before their divorce. And maybe that could be the reason for their divorce in the first place.

When did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen part ways?

The rumors of their divorce, go back to 2015 when they first got into the mainstream. But at that time, Brady dismissed all the rumors when he said, "We're in a great place, I'll just say that. I'm a lucky man. I've been very blessed with support from my family and certainly her."

But 7 years later, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen decided that they should not spend more time together. The celebrity couple divorced on October 28, 2022, and went different ways. But despite their divorce, they decided to co-parent their kids. How many kids does Tom Brady have? With Gisele Bündchen, just two.