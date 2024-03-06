Top 5 Largest Fourth Quarter Comebacks in NBA History Ft. Cavaliers vs Celtics

If it was LeBron James and the LA Lakers with an incredible fourth-quarter comeback against the LA Clippers a few days ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers put up a miraculous comeback of their own against the Boston Celtics.

After three straight quarters, the Cavaliers couldn't get anything going and the Celtics looked on their way to another double-digit victory. However, the injury-ridden Cavs made a comeback of ages and won the game by one point to end the winning streak of the Celtics.

NBA comebacks are difficult to pull off, particularly when a team is trailing a significant amount going into the fourth quarter of a match. An NBA comeback requires several things to happen, including the defense stepping up, the team's camaraderie, and a potent offensive unit.



The NBA has seen some amazing comebacks in the fourth quarter. Even though teams in this league can come back from a significant deficit very quickly, it's still fun to take a trip down memory lane and see what teams were capable of doing all those years ago.

The top five biggest NBA fourth-quarter comebacks ever:

5. Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics (2024) – 22 points

Starting at number five is the Cleveland Cavaliers erasing a 22-point deficit against the Boston Celtics. The Cavs made the comeback without their starting three of Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, and Ivan Mobley. Mobley started the game but left the court because of an injury in the third quarter.

The Cavs were battered in the first three quarters by the Celtics who came in this game on the back of a 52-point win over the Golden State Warriors.

Just like LeBron James took over the fourth quarter against the Clippers a few days ago, it was Dean Wade who got the job done for the Cavs with his outrageous shooting. Wade scored 20 points and made 5/5 shots from the three-point range.

4. Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings (2024) – 22 points

The Mavs stunner on Tuesday night was not the largest fourth-quarter comeback this season. This record is shared by the Mavs and Phoenix Suns. The Suns erased a 22-point deficit as well against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 16, 2024.

Thanks to a combined total of 56 points (17-of-33 shooting, including 13 of 22 from 3-point range), 10 rebounds, and 10 assists from Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen.

It's interesting to note that the Suns led by two points from Durant with 29.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and they held that lead until the final buzzer.

3. Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks (2019) – 23 points

On December 22, 2019, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Dallas Mavericks, pulling off the third-largest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA history.

Kyle Lowry scored 32 points (12-of-23 shooting, including 5-of-13 from 3-point range), dished out 10 assists, and pulled down 8 rebounds in a game without Pascal Siakam. Chris Boucher scored 21 points (6 of 12 shooting) and managed 7 rebounds to help the team win 110-107.

2. Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers (2002) – 27 points

We are grateful for the heroics of the late Kobe Bryant, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling victory over Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks with a scorching 27-point performance.

His game-winning two-point basket put an end to the Mavericks and gave the team a 105-103 victory.

1. Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks (1977) – 28 points

Finally, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in 1977, pulling off the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA history. They had trailed by 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Junior Bridgeman led the way with 24 points, and the Bucks held the Hawks to just 11 points in the final quarter and crossed the finishing line. Whether another team can match or even better than this comeback is still up in the air.

