'He is Just a 34% 3 Point Shooter': Draymond Green Defends Bizarre Jaylen Brown Strategy in Warriors' 52-Point Loss

It’s been a few days already, but no Warriors fan or player will forget the thrashing the team received at the hands of Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.

What was more astounding for the fans was the tactic used by the Dubs against Brown which seemed to have backfired badly. The Warriors purposely allowed the Celtics star to take 3-pointers and the outcome was far more disastrous for them than any previous defensive tactic they had used.

Brown scored 38 points on 5/10 shooting from beyond the arc to help the Celtics win the game by 52 points. Even though the defensive approach was undoubtedly divisive and ineffective, Draymond Green continues to support it.

In the most recent Draymond Green Show episode, he discussed the defensive tactic that didn't work on Jaylen Brown.

ALSO READ: ‘Other Kid Devastated’: LaMelo Ball Gifts Jersey to Drake’s Son Adonis While His Friend Looks On, Leaving NBA Fans Heartbroken

What did Draymond Green say?

"We didn't implement that defensive game plan because we thought Jaylen Brown couldn’t make shots," Green said.

"You go with that defensive strategy because you think he's going to shoot more and more and more in an attempt to throw their offense off rhythm. If you can throw off their offensive rhythm, it will be much simpler to defeat them. Indeed, you typically use that strategy against players who aren't as skilled shooters as Jaylen Brown, but as I previously mentioned, Jaylen Brown enters the game with a 34% three-point shooting percentage. Thus, you shouldn't be unduly concerned that Jaylen Brown will begin to shoot threes because he did."

Advertisement

Brown made the Warriors pay

Even an experienced player like Brown must be confused about how free he was at the perimeter and barely faced any defensive resistance from the Warriors defense on Sunday.

Little did he know that it’s a Warriors' strategy that is failing them big time. In response, Brown made five of nine triples in the stanza, including three consecutive treys to cap off a 23-1 run that ended the quarter.

The regular season is often a time for experimenting and learning what works and what doesn't. If the Warriors learned anything on Sunday night, it was that this experiment was a failure.

ALSO READ: Celtics Injury Report: Will Jaylen Brown Play Against Cavaliers Tonight?