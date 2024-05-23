The All-NBA Teams are determined through a voting process conducted by a panel of 126 media members from the United States and Canada, as well as representatives from each of the NBA's 30 teams who regularly cover the league.

These voters decide on the All-NBA First, Second, and Third Teams by position, with players earning 5 points for a 1st Team vote, 3 points for a 2nd Team vote, and 1 point for a 3rd Team vote. This systematic approach ensures that the most exceptional players in the league are recognized and honored for their outstanding performances.

In 2020, LeBron James made history by becoming the player with the most All-NBA Team selections in NBA history. Remarkably, LeBron has been chosen for these teams in an astounding 20 out of his 21 seasons, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Following closely behind LeBron are other basketball legends such as Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, each with a total of 15 All-NBA Team selections.

This illustrious group of players has left an indelible mark on the NBA through their exceptional talents and remarkable consistency in earning All-NBA honors. Their enduring impact on the league continues to inspire and set the standard for excellence in the game of basketball. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Let’s have a look at the top 5 players with most All-NBA team selections.

Advertisement

#5. Karl Malone - 14 All-NBA Team Selections

Known as "the Mailman," Karl Malone was a fixture in the All-NBA teams with 11 All-NBA First Team selections from 1989 to 1999.

Along with a list of achievements, he left an indelible mark on the with an illustrious career filled with accolades. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 1997 and 1999, also made his mark defensively with three NBA All-Defensive First Team selections and one Second Team selection.

With a career total of 36,928 points, Malone ranks third all-time in NBA scoring history, showcasing his remarkable scoring prowess and consistency on the court.

In addition to his individual success, Malone's impact on the Utah Jazz franchise was immense, leading the team to consistent playoff appearances and two NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. His partnership with John Stockton created one of the most formidable duos in NBA history, with Malone's power and scoring complementing Stockton's playmaking skills.

#4. Tim Duncan - 15 All-NBA Team Selections

Tim Duncan's All-NBA selection reflects his exceptional skills and consistency throughout his illustrious career. He achieved remarkable success in this regard, earning selection to the All-NBA First Team ten times from 1998 to 2005 and again in 2007 and 2013.

Additionally, he was named to the All-NBA Second Team three times in 2006, 2008, and 2009, and the All-NBA Third Team twice in 2010 and 2015.

In addition to his remarkable All-NBA selections, Duncan's career was highlighted by numerous accolades and achievements. His five NBA championships in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014, along with three NBA Finals MVP awards in 1999, 2003, and 2005, exemplify his profound impact on the game.

Furthermore, his two NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) titles in 2002 and 2003, combined with his selection as the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1998, solidify his legacy as one of the most decorated and influential players in basketball history.

#3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 15 All-NBA Team Selections

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's remarkable career in the NBA saw him earn All-NBA Team honors a staggering 15 times. This impressive feat reflects his consistent excellence and impact on the game.

Advertisement

As a dominant force, Abdul-Jabbar's skills as a center were unparalleled, and his ability to control the game on both ends of the court solidified his status as one of the greatest players in the history of basketball.

His intelligence, finesse, and scoring prowess enabled him to leave an indelible mark on the sport, earning the respect and admiration of fans, peers, and experts alike.

One of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career highlights that stands out prominently is his record six-time NBA MVP award.

#3. Kobe Bryant - 15 All-NBA Team Selections

Kobe Bryant's remarkable career was punctuated by an illustrious record of All-NBA Team selections. Throughout his career, Bryant garnered an unparalleled 15 selections to the All-NBA Team, a feat that cemented his status as one of the most influential and dominant players in the history of the NBA.

Boasting 11 first-team honors, Bryant's presence on the All-NBA Team underscored his consistent excellence and enduring impact, positioning him among the most formidable forces in the league's history.

In addition to his extraordinary All-NBA Team selections, Bryant's career was resplendent with an array of accolades and accomplishments. He secured five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, and claimed the prestigious NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) title in 2008.

Bryant's indelible mark on the sport was further accentuated by his 18 All-Star appearances and four NBA All-Star Game MVP awards, solidifying his legacy as one of the most iconic and influential figures in basketball history.

#1. LeBron James - 20 All-NBA Team Selections

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James has made another NBA history by securing his 20th All-NBA selection as he surpassed players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan.

In the 2023-24 regular season, James showcased his elite skills by ranking among the top forwards in points (25.7 PPG), assists (8.3 APG), and clutch points (3.5 PPG). His career-high three-point shooting percentage of 41% further demonstrated his enduring talent and impact on the court.

With his unmatched longevity and consistent dominance over his 21-season NBA career, James has solidified his position as one of the greatest players in basketball history. Even at 39, he continues to excel and lead in key statistical categories among forwards.

Advertisement

Throughout his illustrious career, LeBron James has amassed an impressive array of accolades and highlights, including multiple MVP titles, NBA championships, and Olympic gold medals.

Also Read: How Hard It Is to Get Into the NBA? Here’s All You Need to Know