Travis Kelce WARNS Chiefs New-Hire Louis Rees-Zammit About Struggles With Team in Upcoming Months; FRESH TAKE

Kansas City Chiefs got themselves another team member, Louis Rees-Zammit, last month. While the former rugby players received a wholesome welcome from the team, the Chiefs tight end had recently given him a warning. Travis Kelce recently warned Louis Rees-Zammit about the struggles he might face in the initial months of his career with the Chiefs.

What Did Travis Kelce Say to Louis Rees-Zammit?

Louis Rees-Zammit signed a $884,000 deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last month. Before coming into football, Rees-Zammit had an extensive career in rugby with Wales. Rees-Zammit is listed as a running back but will likely start off as a kick-off returner.

Upon his arrival on the team, Travis Kelce warned the new hire during his podcast New Height's latest episode. "It's gonna be a tough few months for him here while he's getting acclimated to the NFL. We've been doing this since we were kids, so we're gonna have those little instincts that we've built over the years that he's got to catch up with," Kelce said.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Describes Coachella Experience With Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Calls It 'Fun as Hell'

The Chiefs' tight end also noted that Louis Rees-Zammit is a smart kid and player. But despite that, the shift that he just made is pretty major. And Kelce appreciated this move. "For him to make the jump and try to go from Wales to Kansas City, man... it's a pretty ballsy move and a pretty bold move to be making man," Travis noted during New Heights.

But warning isn't the only thing Travis Kelce gave out to Louis Rees-Zammit. The Chiefs star tight end also shared some insightful advice. "The biggest advice I gave him was just try not to let it overwhelm you as much as it can and know that everybody believes that you have the potential to be able to play," Kelce explained.

Also Read: Travis Kelce REVEALS Patrick Mahomes' Embarrassing Eating Habit Amid Their Steakhouse Collaboration in Kansas City

Travis explained that Rees-Zammit should learn and absorb as much as possible before the season begins. Rees-Zammit is just 23 years old, and if he proves his ability to win in the field, he might just be able to become the NFL's biggest name and sportsman with talent in football as well as rugby.