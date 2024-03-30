Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romantic Summer Vacation to End Soon as Chiefs Announce Mandatory Practice Camps in April

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying off from work lately, vacationing together. But their romantic vacation will soon end, thanks to Travis Kelce's work. Chiefs T.E. will have to get back to work, and it's not something that he can shift forward to spend more time with Taylor.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Vacation Finally Comes to an End

Super Bowl LVIII winner Kansas City Chiefs have announced the team's offseason workout program, which is expected to be held on April 15. In addition to that, there will also be a two-day mini-camp that will begin on June 11, as per DailyMail. In addition to that, there are other work responsibilities that Kelce has to manage.

Chiefs OTAs, i.e., Organized Team Activities, will also take place at multiple intervals starting May 20 and ending around June 6. The Chiefs are already getting into their plans, which can give them a great shot at a hat trick of Super Bowl wins. All these events can be a major deal for Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce, who is most likely to travel with Taylor Swift around Europe for her Eras Tour, would have to change his plans. The training camps did help the Chiefs, considering they ended up winning the Super Bowl last season despite players complaining about the camp at that time. So, as it appears, the vacations are over for Travis-Taylor.

Did Taylor Swift Break Up With Travis Kelce Last Year?

There have been rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift broke up last year during their pink-sky relationship phase. There were times when Travis and Taylor weren't spotted together for a long time, thus resulting in fans making such speculations about their breakup.

But, they didn't break up. Last year was busy for both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While Taylor Swift was busy fulfilling her schedule for the Eras Tour, Travis Kelce was busy preparing for another Super Bowl win after the 2022 season. But all in all, they didn't break up.