'Errrbody Can Show Off': Odell Beckham Jr. Makes HOT COMMENT After Backlash Over Mom's See-Through Top During Drake's Concert

Odell Beckham Jr. has been in the spotlight lately, thanks to his rumored romance with Kim Kardashian and career status in the NFL. But recently, the NFL star's mother has been in the spotlight, but not for ideal reasons.

Odell's mother, Heather Van Norman, attended Drake's concert with her son, and her see-through outfit became a target of criticism from some fans. Heather's son, Odell, has recently replied to criticism of his mother's outfit.

Odell Beckham Jr. Defends His Mother Against Trolls

Odell Beckham Jr. recently attended Drake's concert with his mother, Heather Van, and posted pictures from the event on his Instagram. However, his mother received criticism for the see-through blouse she wore to the concert, as seen in the pictures shared by her NFL star son.

As soon as the pictures were out on social media, it didn't take fans much time to question the fashion choice of Odell's mother. After it appeared to be too much trolling, Odell Beckham Jr. decided to take things into his own hands and gave an excellent reply to criticism.

A fan commented on his post, saying, "Why dukes can't be sexy? Lol." Odell Beckham Jr. replied, "Right!!! But errrbody can show off what they work hard for and waht God gave em. Make dat shxt make sense." This was an indirect reply to all the fans who have been trolling her mother for her fashion choice.

What Is Odell Beckham Jr.'s Age and Height?

Odell Beckham Jr. was born on November 5, 1992; as of March 2024, the NFL star is 31. His rumored girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, is 43 years old. Regarding his height, Odell Beckham Jr. stands 5′ 11″ tall.

