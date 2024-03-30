Q&A: Christian McCaffrey’s Supermodel Fiancée Answers Most Asked Marriage Questions Hinting at Wedding Bells

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, another favorite celebrity couple of the NFL, might soon be getting married. The Supermodel Fiancée of 49ers star running back has recently hinted at marriage as she answered fans' most asked questions about her wedding.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo got engaged on April 2, 2023, last year. It's been almost a year now, and everyone's wondering when they'll take the next step in their relationship. Olivia Culpo recently took to her Instagram and gave out hints regarding her wedding as she answered fans' questions about her marriage.

The celebrity model conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram, in which fans asked her questions related to her wedding. One fan asked, "Will Oliver be in your wedding?". To this, Olivia replied, "Yes! I really want him to be the ring bearer... tbd lol".

Another fan asked, "What's the most difficult thing about planning your wedding?" Replying to this question, Olivia Culpo wrote, "Guest list is by FAR the hardest part. A lot of venues have restrictions on # of ppl." Going forward, one fan asked the NFL WAG about her wedding dress.

"Do you have you dress already??!" a fan asked. "I don't physically have the dress but I've been designing for months. I can't wait for the finished product!!" she had said in reply. One fan asked, "What are you looking forward to on your wedding day?".

Olivia Culpo gave the most honest and cutest answer to this question. "Marrying my best friend!!!!!" she replied. Moreover, one fan asked her the most spontaneous question, to which she replied with a mix of sarcasm. "Do you want kids?" a fan asked.

"In my head I want a million!!!! I wonder how many I'll actually end up having," she said, replying to a fan's question about having babies. With that, her Q&A session ended, and it was a major hint that she is planning her wedding day, which is coming closer with each passing day.