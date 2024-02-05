Tonight at the Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift not only clinched her thirteenth Grammy, but she also dropped a delightful bombshell.

Taylor Swift announced the release of her new album on April 19

During her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Swift revealed that she has a brand-new album titled The Tortured Poets Department set to release on April 19.

Taylor Swift said one her upcoming album, “And So I enter into evidence my tarnished coat of arms my muses, acquired like bruises my talismans and charms. The tick, tick, tick of love bombs. My veins of pitch black ink.”

This surprise announcement comes after Swift mentioned that thirteen is her lucky number and that this particular win felt special. Swift, now a two-time winner in the competitive Best Pop Vocal Album category, joined the elite company of Adele and Kelly Clarkson, who have also claimed victory twice.

The Tortured Poets Department will mark Swift's eleventh original album, adding to her impressive discography. Notably, she has also released four re-recordings of her early work, all of which achieved significant success.

About Taylor Swift's last album release

The last original album, Midnights, dropped in October 2022 and was both a commercial and critical triumph, yielding additional chart-topping success with re-recordings of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in 2023.

While fans speculated Swift might announce the release date for her next re-recording, the revelation of a completely new album took everyone by surprise. Despite earlier predictions pointing toward the re-recording of Reputation, Swift's plans remain unpredictable.

As the Grammy ceremony progresses, Swift remains in contention for major awards yet to be announced. Midnights is a nominee for Album of the Year, potentially securing Swift's historic fourth win in the category.

The album's lead single, Anti-Hero, is also nominated for both Song and Record of the Year. Swift's surprise album announcement has added more excitement to an already remarkable Grammy night.

