Where is C.J. Stroud from? - C.J. Stroud’s College, Hometown, Nationality and More

Drafted as a rookie by the Houston Texans last year, C.J. Stroud turned out to be the best investment for the team. The rookie threw the 8th most passing yards in the 2023 season and quickly became a favorite among NFL fans. While you might be familiar with his current NFL stats, his background remains a topic of interest for many. Let's delve into the details now.

Where is C.J. Stroud from?

Born on October 3, 2001, C.J. Stroud's hometown is Rancho Cucamonga, California. The star quarterback completed his high school education at Rancho Cucamonga High School. C.J. Stroud is the youngest of his three siblings. In 2016, his father received a 38-year prison sentence and is currently serving his sentence near Sacramento.

His father's absence turned out to be a huge burden on the family, resulting in severe financial debt. Due to this, they had to move to a smaller apartment when C.J. Stroud entered high school in Rancho Cucamonga. Despite the circumstances, he led himself to the heights he has now achieved.

Also Read: ‘Josh is in Love’: Josh Allen’s Teammate Shares INSIDER-INFORMATION on Quarterback’s Rumored Romance With Hailee Steinfeld

C.J. Stroud’s College

After finishing high school at Rancho Cucamonga High School, C.J. Stroud attended Ohio State University in 2020. During his time at Ohio State University, he played for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Regarding his education, he majored in Family Sciences and Human Development before graduating in 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read: In Photos: Travis Kelce DITCHES Taylor Swift to Go Lunch Date With Friends at Cecconi's, Hours After Oscars After-Party

Where Did C.J. Stroud Play College Football?

During his freshman year at Ohio State University, C.J. Stroud played for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In the 2020 season, he served as a backup to Justin Fields, and the season went relatively normally. In his freshman season, C.J. Stroud did not throw any passes, but he did score a touchdown against Michigan State.

In the 2021 season, Justin Fields had to depart from the team, leading to C.J. Stroud's entry as the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Head coach Ryan Day chose C.J. Stroud as a redshirt over freshman players like Jack Miller III, Quinn Ewers, and Kyle McCord.

Also Read: Kirk Cousins Net Worth - Contract, Salary and Career Earnings

C.J. Stroud seized the opportunity he needed and made the most of it. In the 2021 season, C.J. Stroud threw for a total of 4,435 passing yards, made 44 touchdowns, and had 6 interceptions. During that season, he helped the team reach another level of success in terms of winning games and becoming game leaders.

After a successful 2021 season, C.J. Stroud entered the 2022 season and became one of the top players in college football. In his second season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, C.J. Stroud threw for a total of 3,688 passing yards and had 6 interceptions. In his last season in college football, he earned all the Big Ten Honors.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Shows PDA As Spotted KISSING During Oscars After-Party; PICS Inside

C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year. He won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award a total of six times. Additionally, he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the Davey O'Brien Award. Moreover, he became the only college football quarterback to throw five touchdowns four times in one season against Big Ten competitors.

C.J. Stroud’s Nationality

When it comes to nationality, C.J. Stroud is an American, and he belongs to a mixed race. Born in California on October 3, 2001, C.J. Stroud's zodiac sign is Libra. Currently, the star quarterback of the Houston Texans resides in Texas.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kirk Cousins New Contract: Atlanta Falcons Acquires Injured Quarterback to Active Roster for $180 Million

What teams did C.J. Stroud play for?

While attending college at Ohio State University, C.J. Stroud played with the Ohio State Buckeyes for two seasons. In 2023, C.J. Stroud was drafted by the Houston Texans as the 2nd overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft. With the Houston Texans, it's his second season, and it has been an amazing one for C.J. Stroud.

Also Read: In Photos: Kim Kardashian Shares Giggles With Rumored BF Odell Beckham Jr. As They Leave Oscars After-Party Together

C.J Stroud’s Net Worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, C.J. Stroud's net worth is around $12 million. In July 2023, C.J. Stroud signed a $36 million rookie contract with the Houston Texans. His $36 million contract included a signing bonus of $23 million. At the 2024 NFL Honors, he was awarded the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Advertisement