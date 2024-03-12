Kirk Cousins Net Worth - Contract, Salary and Career Earnings

Kirk Cousins, the star quarterback who has been out of 2023 due to an Achilles Injury is back on the active roster. The NFL star got himself a new contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Talking about Kirk Cousins, here's everything you need to know about his net worth, including his contract, career earnings, and salary details.

What is Kirk Cousins’ Net Worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Kirk Cousins has a whooping net worth of approximately $120 Million. Kirk Cousin is now officially the star quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons, joining the team in March 2024. Kirk's $120 Million net worth is a combination of his earnings from the NFL, salary from teams, endorsements, and other elements.

Kirk Cousins is among the renowned quarterbacks of the NFL, who has made himself a great name in the sport. Having such popularity has helped him get multiple brand deals, collaborations, and additional income opportunities, all contributing to his $120 Million net worth.

Kirk Cousins’ Contract

Kirk Cousins joined the NFL in 2012 after being drafted by Washington Redskins (now called Washington Commanders) in the 4th round as 7th overall pick. During his rookie year, he signed a 4-year-long $2.5 Million contract with the team. In 2016, Kirk Cousins signed a year-long Franchise Tag, for a $19.9 Million contract in 2016.

In 2017, he signed another one-year-long Franchise Tag with Washington Commanders, a contract worth $23.9 Million. Things changed for Kirk Cousins when he was signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. Kirk Cousins signed a 3-year-long contract with the Vikings worth $84 Million.

Just two years into his contract, Kirk Cousins signed another 2-year-long contract with the Minnesota Vikings worth $66 Million. By the end of his 2 years contract, the Minnesota Vikings offered him a year contract worth $35 Million, which he accepted. But due to injury, the Vikings dropped him for the season and the Atlanta Falcons picked him for $180 Million.

Kirk Cousins’ Salary Breakdown

Kirk Cousins has played in two teams so far, the Atlanta Falcons being the third one that he joined in March 2024. Since joining the league in 2012, Kirk Cousins has been earning a good amount in terms of salary. Here's Kirk Cousins' salary breakdown over the years:

Year Team Total Salary 2012 Washington Commanders $390,000 2013 Washington Commanders $480,000 2014 Washington Commanders $570,000 2015 Washington Commanders $660,000 2016 Washington Commanders $19,953,000 2017 Washington Commanders $23,943,600 2018 Minnesota Vikings $22,500,000 2019 Minnesota Vikings $27,500,000 2020 Minnesota Vikings $9,500,000 2021 Minnesota Vikings $21,000,000 2022 Minnesota Vikings $5,000,000 2023 Minnesota Vikings $10,000,000 2024 Atlanta Falcons $12,500,000

Kirk Cousins’ Career Earnings

Kirk Cousins has played a total of 12 seasons in the NFL and as of 2024, his career earnings account to $231.66 Million. This $231.66 Million comprises his salary from the teams he has played for, signing bonuses, incentives, roster bonuses, restructure bonuses, workout bonuses, and option bonuses. Here's a breakdown of his career earnings:

Year Team Career Earnings 2012 Washington Commanders $862,688 2013 Washington Commanders $480,000 2014 Washington Commanders $570,000 2015 Washington Commanders $824,007 2016 Washington Commanders $19,953,000 2017 Washington Commanders $23,950,935 2018 Minnesota Vikings $26,000,000 2019 Minnesota Vikings $28,000,000 2020 Minnesota Vikings $40,028,856 2021 Minnesota Vikings $21,000,000 2022 Minnesota Vikings $40,000,000 2023 Minnesota Vikings $30,000,000 2024 Atlanta Falcons $62,500,000

Kirk Cousins Joins Atlanta Falcons for $180 Million

Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles tear during a game against the New York Jets in Week 8, leading him to be placed under injury reserve. The star quarterback missed his whole 2023 season, which obviously had an impact on the Minnesota Vikings missing the playoffs chance, and thus the Super Bowl chances.

After being out of the season for quite a few months, Kirk Cousins was released from the Minnesota Vikings. In March 2024, Kirk Cousins received an offer from the Atlanta Falcons, which he accepted and became the star quarterback of the team. The Atlanta Falcons offered Kirk Cousins a contract worth $180 Million.

With this $180 Million contract, he received about $100 Million as guaranteed money. The contract is four years long and comes with an average salary of $45 Million along with a signing bonus of $50 Million. For the first year, his base salary is about $12 Million, which increases incredibly over the four years.

What brands do Kirk Cousins endorse?

According to Forbes, Kirk Cousins makes about $2.5 Million through endorsements every year. After being a major part of the NFL for more than 12 years, Kirk Cousins has established an exclusive market value for himself. This has helped him get endorsement deals from some of the biggest names in the world.

Kirk Cousins has signed endorsement deals with MNCs like Nike, and Bose. In addition to that, he has endorsement deals with Pizza Ranch, Kay Jewelers, Neuxtec, DraftKings, TLC Laser Eye Centers, and Raising Cane. Besides, other brands that he's engaged with include Heritage Gear, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Maison Realty Group.

Kirk Cousins’ real estate investments

Being one of the highest-paid athletes in the league, Kirk Cousins didn't stop himself from buying the properties he loves. Kirk Cousins has a house in Rosemount, Minnesota. There's not much of any details out, about where he lives. Apart from that, Kirk Cousins owns a house in Saugatuck, which he bought in 2017.

The property is located on Oval Beach on Lake Michigan and cost him about $2 Million. The house reportedly has four bedrooms and is spread over 5000 square feet. In addition, Kirk Cousins also owns a gorgeous property in Ashburn, Virginia. He used to live there with her family till 2018 when it was sold for about $490K.