Travis Kelce, With Taylor Swift’s Help, Plans To Take Kelce Jam on USD 15 Million Nationwide Tour

Travis Kelce is gearing up for the second Kelce Jam music festival which he will be hosting. This is an event scheduled to be held on May 18 in Kansas City. However this year, it is expected to be different than the first edition as the NFL star is looking to expand it and make it nationwide.

A little help from pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift will be a great deal in expanding the event towards making it known all over the world. The singer-songwriter has already been seen supporting her beau many times in public, whether it's in the NFL games or wearing the New Heights baseball cap. Meanwhile, this time, she will be helping her boyfriend with his music festival. Here is what has been said.

Taylor Swift ready to help NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce to make his music festival Kelce Jam nationwide

Less than a month is left when Travis Kelce will be hosting another edition of his music festival Kelce Jam where he will be rejoicing all the memories of winning this year's Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile this year, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end is looking to do it differently and why not, the year has been a little different than the previous one, be it in his professional or personal life. As per a source who talked to The US Sun, Swift will be helping the American footballer in expansion of the Kelce Jam and making it nationwide. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Taylor Swift expected to join Travis Kelce at the event

The source close to Kelce told the aforementioned portal that a $15 million budget has been decided for the event which is in talks to take it worldwide next year with its stops in locations like Indianapolis, Chicago, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Cleveland, and Miami.

It is still to be confirmed but The Sun reports that singers and rappers like Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2Chainz are all set to rock the stage at the Azura Amphitheater. It is to be seen if the Anti Hero singer joins the party on stage with her boyfriend; the 14-time Grammy winner is definitely helping him during the event while she is engaged in her Eras Tour.

As per the source which talked to The US Sun, Swift is experienced in managing events and “how to run a show.” The source further states that her team is working on helping the Kelce Jam festival to make it go nationwide. “Her people are helping his team build a very solid plan and create the best festivals,” the sources stated.

They also stated that the worldwide famous singer is also expected to join Kelce on stage. It is to be seen if this happens. The two have already been seen together in public several times but seeing them working together would be a treat to the fans.

ALSO READ: Insider Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Baby Plans as Engagement Rumors Swirl: ‘He Has Some Wild Ideas