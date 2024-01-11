UFC Fight Night Ankalaev vs. Walker 2: Full card, time, date, livestream details, how to watch and more

Read to know all you need to know about UFC Fight Night Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 from date, time and how to watch..

UFC is set to come back and ready to host their first UFC show, UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2, The first time Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker faced each other at UFC 294 in 2023, under-card of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev 2 at Abu Dhabi UFC 294.

The fight ended unusually when Magomed Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to Walker’s face, and doctors ended the fight via a doctor stoppage. Walker pushed the doctor and indirectly indicated that he was fit to fight.

“He asked me if I wanted to continue fighting,” Walker said. “I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Where are you?’ I didn’t want to say the wrong answer because I was excited when he was doing the test and I wanted to say the right answer. I thought to say Abu Dhabi … and then I said, ‘Fine, I’m in the f****** desert, bro. I’m here. I’m good. I’m in the desert. I’m in the Middle East.” Walker explained.


He further said, “ It’s the same situation. It’s very complicated because you go a thousand miles an hour, you’re fighting for your life and your career, hopefully, get a title shot after, and everything’s over, it’s very disappointing”

Walker and Ankalaev are set to headline the first UFC Fight Night settle the score and prove who is the better man.

UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker 2

Match Card Weight class
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker  Light Heavyweight
Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape Flyweight
Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez Lightweight
Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista  Bantamweight
Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira  Middleweight

Preliminary Card:

Match Card Weight Class
Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta Heavyweight
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Preston Parsons Welterweight
Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos Bantamweight
Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus  Bantamweight
Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva Featherweight
Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta  Lightweight
Joshua Van vs. Felipe Bunes  Flyweight

UFC Fight Night Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, Date, time and where to watch 

UFC Fight Night Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, will take place at UFC Apex Las Vegas, on January 13th, 2024, the main card will start at 7 PM ET, and the main event is expected to start at 10 AM ET. The fight will be live telecasted on ESPN and for the UK, on TNT.

Time: The main card will start at 10 AM ET
Location: UFC Apex Las Apex
Where to watch: For people in the United States: ESPN+, for people in the United Kingdom on TNT.

