UFC Fight Night Ankalaev vs. Walker 2: Full card, time, date, livestream details, how to watch and more

UFC is set to come back and ready to host their first UFC show, UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2, The first time Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker faced each other at UFC 294 in 2023, under-card of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev 2 at Abu Dhabi UFC 294.

The fight ended unusually when Magomed Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to Walker’s face, and doctors ended the fight via a doctor stoppage. Walker pushed the doctor and indirectly indicated that he was fit to fight.



“He asked me if I wanted to continue fighting,” Walker said. “I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Where are you?’ I didn’t want to say the wrong answer because I was excited when he was doing the test and I wanted to say the right answer. I thought to say Abu Dhabi … and then I said, ‘Fine, I’m in the f****** desert, bro. I’m here. I’m good. I’m in the desert. I’m in the Middle East.” Walker explained.

He further said, “ It’s the same situation. It’s very complicated because you go a thousand miles an hour, you’re fighting for your life and your career, hopefully, get a title shot after, and everything’s over, it’s very disappointing”

Advertisement

Walker and Ankalaev are set to headline the first UFC Fight Night settle the score and prove who is the better man.

ALSO READ: Islam Makhachev announces when he will fight Justin Gaethje and the winner of Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker 2

Match Card Weight class Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape Flyweight Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez Lightweight Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista Bantamweight Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira Middleweight

Preliminary Card:

Match Card Weight Class Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta Heavyweight Matthew Semelsberger vs. Preston Parsons Welterweight Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolanos Bantamweight Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus Bantamweight Westin Wilson vs. Jean Silva Featherweight Tom Nolan vs. Nikolas Motta Lightweight Joshua Van vs. Felipe Bunes Flyweight

ALSO READ: Islam Makhachev announces when he will fight Justin Gaethje and the winner of Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Advertisement

UFC Fight Night Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, Date, time and where to watch

UFC Fight Night Ankalaev vs. Walker 2, will take place at UFC Apex Las Vegas, on January 13th, 2024, the main card will start at 7 PM ET, and the main event is expected to start at 10 AM ET. The fight will be live telecasted on ESPN and for the UK, on TNT.

Time: The main card will start at 10 AM ET

Location: UFC Apex Las Apex

Where to watch: For people in the United States: ESPN+, for people in the United Kingdom on TNT.



ALSO READ: Khamzat Chimaev announces title challenge and warns Sean Strickland to be ‘afraid’ of him ahead of UFC 297