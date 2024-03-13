UFC Injury Report: Jack Della Maddalena’s arm was SNAPPED early into the fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 299

UFC 299 was a spectacular event from start to finish. From Michael Venom Page’s debut to the brutal knockout victory for Dustin Poirier, fans were glued to their seats witnessing an action-packed card.

Among fighters who emerged victorious, Jack Della Maddalena was one of them. Considered to be a rising star in the UFC, the Australian contender displayed an impressive performance against Brazilian fighter Gilbert Burns. He also managed to place himself at the fifth spot in the welterweight ranking following the decisive victory.

Despite the victory, the Australian contender’s unfortunate incident has fans worried for Jack Della Maddalena.

How serious is Jack Della Maddalena’s injury?

In a recent social media post, the Australian contender’s manager revealed that Jack had suffered a horrific injury early in the fight.

The welterweight bout witnessed both fighters execute their game-plan and Burns edged the first two rounds. However, Della Maddalena managed to come out on top beating adversity. Through a barrage of strikes and a knee to the head, the Australian fighter was announced victorious.

However, it was recently revealed that the fighter adapted throughout the fight with a broken arm. Jack’s manager Tim Simpson, sharing a photo of the fighter’s broken arm, wrote, “Arm snapped clean early in the fight. Rallied for a finish in the third round.”

Jack Della Maddalena’s victory seems more impressive following the reveal of his broken arm. The fighter managed to overcome the injury and earn a spectacular victory.

Jack Della Maddalena challenges Shavkat Rakhmonov for his next fight

Australian contender Jack Della Maddalena’s performance against Gilbert Burns at UFC 299 ended spectacularly for the welterweight star. However, this is far from the end for Jack. Before stepping into the octagon with Burns, the fighter seemed to have a potential match-up with a contemporary in mind.

The fighter is none other than Shavkat Rakhmonov. In an interview, the Australian contender reveals his plans to step into the cage against the Kazakhstani mixed martial artist. “My dream match-up is Shavkat Rakhmonov for the title,” said Jack when questioned about his future plans after UFC 299.

“I think he’s the toughest fighter in the division,” said the Australian native. He added, “I think that’s where the biggest challenge lies. If you beat Shavkat, there’s not much else you can do except take a title shot.” Jack Della Maddalena remains one of the few fighters to call out Shavkat before taking the title shot.

There is no doubt that Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the toughest contenders in the welterweight division. With a record of 18 wins and no losses, the Kazakhstani contender seems to have piqued the interest of Jack Della Maddalena.

