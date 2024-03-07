UFC Report: THIS Fighter Is Set to Make Weight as Backup for Main Event Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

UFC 299 is set to be one of the most action-packed cards of the year 2024. This card features Gilbert Burns going against Jack Della Maddalena in the welterweight division, and viral star Michael 'Venom' Page taking on Kevin Holland in a gripping bout. With these stars competing, this highly anticipated event is poised to be a star-studded classic.

The main event headlined by Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera in the bantamweight division has fans on the edge of their seats.

"Sugar" Sean O'Malley looks ready to defend his bantamweight title against Marlon "Chito" Vera in their second bout, following Vera's TKO victory in their initial clash at UFC 252. O'Malley seems determined to avenge his first loss against the Ecuadorian, which he attributed to a rumored "freak injury" suffered during their previous encounter.

UFC 299: This Fighter Will Be Backup Fighter for Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

In addition to the exciting main and co-main events, a fighter who recently emerged victorious at UFC 298 is rumored to be the backup fighter for the main event. Bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili is the rising star who is said to be the alternate option on the card.

After his dominant victory over Henry Cejudo in his previous bout, the Georgian fighter would potentially step into the arena as a main-event contender if needed.

Just weeks after a masterclass performance, "The Machine" successfully weighed in at 135 pounds alongside the main event contenders. This news was confirmed by Dvalishvili's manager, Oren Hodak, to ESPN.

Fans Thrilled at Merab Dvalishvili's Entry as Backup at UFC 299

After news of Merab Dvalishvili’s entry as a backup fighter at the UFC 299 main event, fans decided to celebrate on X, formerly Twitter.

On top of the frenzy, Merab’s fans continue to wildly predict the Georgian fighter’s entry. One fan by the username ‘MMATRIX’ claimed, “Same night beats both tbh.” Claiming that ‘The Machine’ could dominate Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera on the same stage.

Fans even went as far as to wishing the pull-out of a main-event fighter. One fan went on to tweet, “I want to see Chito out, Merab on short notice and O'Malley knocks him out out cold and sends him back to the mountains of Georgia.”

This highlights the popularity of Merab Dvalishvili and his steady rise in the top ranks of the UFC. The fighter has continued to prove that he is one of the elites in the sport and will continue to flourish in the bantamweight division.

