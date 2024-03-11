The Undertaker Reacts to Michael Venom Page’s UFC 299 Tribute Walkout On His WWE Theme Song

Michael Venom Page seems to be the hot topic lately. His transition from Bellator to the UFC was a triumph, especially after his impressive unanimous decision win against welterweight Kevin Holland.

However, the impressive performance wasn’t the only story that was trending. The fighter’s spectacular walk-out to his bout was also considered to be iconic. Page walked out to the legendary theme of The Undertaker.

The Undertaker congratulates Michael Venom Page after UFC 299 victory

The crowd was ecstatic as they watched Michael Venom Page show respect to The Undertaker, and they were thrilled by his performance. One of the fans happened to be the WWE Hall of Famer himself, who at 58 years old, congratulated and praised Venom for his impressive win.

“Nice entrance & congrats on the W, @MichaelPage247 @UFC,” wrote the WWE star. This came as a surprise to fans. The welterweight contender wore a cloak similar to the WWE legend and it immediately went viral on all social media platforms.

The Undertaker is considered one of the most legendary figures in combat sports history. The ‘Rest In Peace’ theme of the Brit is a recognized classic in the world of WWE. Consequently, it is no shocker that Michael Venom Page decided to pay tribute to the icon on his first UFC walk-out.

Michael Venom Page addresses the iconic ‘The Undertaker’ entrance

After Michael Venom Page’s tribute to The Undertaker went viral, fans were curious about the fighter’s decision. However, fans of the Brit were given a few unexpected details regarding his performance.

In the post-fight press conference, the British fighter was asked about the iconic entrance to the octagon. Venom touched on the supposedly subdued performance. The welterweight contender explained the original walk-out to be lengthy and more prepared. However, he failed to execute it due to the UFC’s restrictions on it.

“To be fair, we had quite a bit more,” said Venom regarding his now-viral walk-out. He further explained why he had to tone it down a notch. He said, “UFC was like, ‘Calm down, it’s your first one.’ So, we had to strip it back a little bit.”

Despite the limitations that were imposed on the Brit’s performance, it was a memorable walk-out. Fans of Michael Venom Page are thrilled and excited over the fighter’s next step following his victorious UFC debut.

