Former UFC Champion Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after saving his parents from burning house: Report

A massive tragedy took place on March 12 at the house of former UFC Champion, Mark Coleman. His house in Toledo, Ohio caught severe fire and in the process of saving his family and his pet dog, Coleman passed out inside the house. It is also reported that smoke filled his lungs. Coleman saved his parents, but his pet dog, Hammer, died in the tragedy.

His daughter, Morgan, on her Instagram account, wrote that her father is “battling for life” after being airlifted to a local hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. "As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and his beloved dog, Hammer,"

she added. Morgan further said, "He managed to carry both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save Hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act,” he said.

Wes Sims, one of Coleman’s friends and fellow UFC fighter said that the 59-year-old was intubated and sedated at the hospital. It’s unclear what had triggered the fire.

What exactly happened?

According to reports, the fire at Coleman’s house took place at 4 am, when he was awakened by the bark of his dog, Hammer. Coleman, realizing that his house had caught a huge fire, first pulled out his mother and father and then went inside to rescue Hammer.

By then, according to Coleman’s family, the fire had started in the kitchen, and Coleman while rescuing his dog had fallen unconscious. It is not clear whether Coleman collapsed inside or outside the house. His manager Michael DiSabato said that the roof collapsed when the firefighters arrived at the spot and Coleman suffered the effects of smoke inhalation.

He was then rushed to a Toledo hospital by a helicopter, DiSabato said. His parents were also not seriously injured.

His mother, Connnie Foos Coleman, posted a hopeful message on Facebook late Tuesday. "I am going to bed! Thank God we are alive. Prayers for Mark! Thank you to all the firefighters. And sheriff's dept. EMS Red Cross. and especially my family. Could not do this without you!"

A UFC Legend

Mark Coleman was one of the UFC’s earliest stars, beating the likes of Stephan Bonner, Don Fyre, and Dan Severn during his career. He became UFC promotion’s first heavyweight champion in 1997 and then finished his career with a 16-10 record. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

