Veronika Rajek Net Worth - Exploring the Wealth of Slovakian Model and Tom Brady Superfan

Veronika Rajek is a supermodel and popular influencer based in Slovakia, Europe. She gained popularity in 2016 when she won the Miss Slovakia Beauty Pageant.

That same year, Veronika participated in the Miss World Beauty Pageant. Although she did not win the competition, her stunning looks helped boost her Instagram following. According to Veronika herself, she is the first Slovakian model to surpass 1 million followers on her Instagram account.

The Slovakian model even caught the attention of NFL fans when she expressed her admiration and love for the popular NFL player Tom Brady.

While expressing her love for Tom Brady, Veronika Rajek posted a picture of herself watching Brady play and wrote, "I saw the LEGEND, and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him and show me somebody who doesn't. Even his haters love him because they know he is the Tom Brady thank you for an amazing show."

Veronika Rajek currently has around 6.7 million followers on her Instagram, where she regularly shares her pictures.

What is Veronika Rajek's net worth?

According to reports by SportsKeeda, supermodel Veronika Rajek's estimated net worth is between $900,000 and $1,000,000. Her modeling career is a major contributor to her substantial net worth.

Veronika has worked with some of the world's biggest brands, including Blumarine, Vera Wang, Hide & Jack, Moschino, and Philip Plain, among others.

How old is Veronica Rajek?

Supermodel Veronika Rajek was born on 20th February 1996 in Vranov nad Topľou City, Slovakia, according to some reports. Based on her birthdate, she is around 28 years old in 2024.

At the young age of 28, Veronika Rajek has achieved significant success by collaborating with major names in the fashion industry, such as Blumarine, Vera Wang, Hide & Jack, Moschino, and Philip Plain. She is also a brand ambassador for the popular fashion clothing brand Nova.

What Nationality is Veronika Rajek?

The 28-year-old supermodel is from Slovakia, a country in Europe. She was born in the Slovakian city of Vranov nad Topľou in 1996.

Slovakia is best known for its historical architecture, the European Dead Sea, a famous Celtic town, European wilderness areas, and more. Veronika Rajek currently resides in Vienna, Austria.

Veronika Rajek's Brand Endorsements and Sponsorships

At the young age of just 28, Veronika Rajek has managed to achieve significant success and make her name known in the world of fashion and glamour. In addition to winning the Miss Slovakia beauty pageant, she has also won other major titles, such as Miss Czech Republic and Miss Earth 2017.

Veronika has endorsed several major fashion brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Vera Wang, Blumarine, Hide & Jack, Moschino, and Philip Plein. She is also a brand ambassador for the fashion brand Nova. Recently, Veronika Rajek joined OnlyFans, where she shares exclusive content with her subscribers.

Veronika Rajek's Instagram

Veronika Rajek has a massive following on her official Instagram account. She has 6.4 million followers, has posted a total of 312 times, and follows 2,212 people on the platform. Veronika Rajek is best known for sharing her beautiful and attractive pictures on her Instagram account.

In 2021, her Instagram account was deleted multiple times due to numerous accounts claiming to be her official account. She once got into a dispute with fans who accused her of having breast enlargement surgery.

While addressing the incident, Veronika stated, "People question the naturality of my breasts, so I went to a doctor to get breast examination and proof that they're real, with no enhancements, objects or scars.

"My doctor was really surprised as she thought I'd had surgery too and said I had the most beautiful natural breasts. I worked out so much in my teenage years that I developed muscles which make my breasts a nice shape."

Why does Veronica Rajek wear a Star of David?

Veronika Rajek has shared multiple pictures of herself wearing the Star of David necklace in various sizes. While Veronika Rajek's family is Christian, many fans believe that she follows and practices the Jewish religion due to her choice of jewelry.

Is Veronika Rajek married?

The 28-year-old supermodel Veronika Rajek is married to the popular Olympic-level sportsman and Slovak bobsledder Viktor Rajek. Veronika Rajek often posts pictures with her husband on social media. According to reports, Veronika and Viktor dated for a long time before finally tying the knot in 2019.

How long has Veronika Rajek been married?

Veronika Rajek is married to her long-time boyfriend, Slovak bobsledder Viktor Rajek. They got married on June 13, 2019, and are still together, sharing their love. As of 2024, it's been almost five and a half years since their wedding. As of 2024, the couple does not have any children.

