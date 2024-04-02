Victim of Multi-Car Accident Involving Rashee Rice Starts USD 20,000 Fundraiser Two Days After Incident; Details Inside

Kayla Quinn, a 27-year-old single mother of two, is striving to piece her life back together after a harrowing multi-car accident involving Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice. In the wake of this devastation, Quinn has launched a GoFundMe campaign, aiming to raise $20,000 to purchase a new vehicle and cover the damages incurred during the crash.

Seeking Support and Community Response

Quinn, a resident of the Dallas suburb of Plano, finds herself in dire need of assistance in the aftermath of the accident. With her primary mode of transportation destroyed and no means of contacting the responsible parties' insurance, she turns to the community for support.

The funds raised through the campaign will not only enable Quinn to purchase a new vehicle but also help her navigate the financial burdens imposed by the collision. Since its inception, Quinn's fundraiser has garnered attention and support from individuals touched by her plight.

Despite modest contributions thus far, with the largest donation standing at $100, the outpouring of solidarity underscores the community's willingness to stand by Quinn during this challenging period. Every donation, irrespective of its size, serves as a beacon of hope for Quinn and her family as they strive to rebuild their lives.

Recounting The Terrifying Accident

In a message on her fundraiser page, Quinn recounts the traumatic events of that fateful day. She and her four-year-old son were the first to be struck by two speeding vehicles, identified as Rice's Corvette and a Lamborghini. The impact was severe, leaving Quinn fearing for both her and her child's lives. She remains grateful for surviving despite the horror of the situation.

Rashee Rice, a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs, finds himself entangled in the aftermath of the crash. While Rice's lawyer asserts his cooperation with local authorities, suspicions loom regarding his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run incident. Quinn's account of the events paints a damning picture, alleging that Rice and his companions exhibited a callous disregard for the victims as they fled the scene.

Eyewitnesses shed light on the chaotic aftermath of the crash. Dashcam footage captures the moment of impact, depicting the Lamborghini and Corvette careening down the highway at high speeds before colliding with Quinn's vehicle. Reports suggest that the perpetrators hastily retrieved possessions from their vehicles, including firearms and bags, before making their escape.

As of now Rice’s attorney, Royce West made a statement that his client’s thoughts were with everyone impacted by the accident and that he was “cooperating with local authorities”. As the investigation into the multi-car crash continues, Kayla Quinn aims to rebuild her life with the support of the community. The launch of her fundraiser is not just a plea for financial assistance but also an attempt to recoup her family after the tragedy and head toward recovery.

