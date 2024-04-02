Chiefs' President Mark Donovan Shares HOT-TAKE on Wide Receiver Rashee Rice's Ongoing 'Hit and Run' Investigation

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice has found himself in some serious investigation after being involved in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday. Amidst Rice's controversy, Chiefs' president Mark Donovan has recently come forward to share his take on the situation.

What Do Mark Donovan Think About Ongoing Investigation on Rashee Rice

On Saturday, wide receiver of Kansas City Chiefs Rashee Rice found himself in a multi-car collision. According to Police officials, the car registered to Rashee was reportedly racing another vehicle, resulting in the collision. However, the car's occupant, registered to Rice, allegedly left the accident scene.

Rashee Rice has retained himself as counsel and is currently battling his legal situation. On Monday, the president of the team he plays for, Mark Donovan, sat down for an interview with KCMO. During the interview, Mark Donovan shared his hot take on Rashee Rice's legal situation.

In all these situations, you have to wait until you have all the facts, and frankly, we don't have all the facts at this point. The one comforting fact that we do have is that there was a multi-car crash in Texas, in Dallas," he had said, as reported by NBCNews.

Adding further, the Chiefs' president also stated, "And fortunately, it doesn't appear that anyone was hurt, and we should be grateful for that. We'll get to the bottom of it, we'll gather the facts, and we'll react accordingly." Now, there's a possibility that no one was seriously injured; however, initial reports did indicate injuries.