Video: Check out USD 39 Million la Mansion Where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Enjoying Alone Time

In the heart of Beverly Hills lies a mansion that is not just a home but a piece of Hollywood history. This iconic estate, valued at a staggering USD 39 million, has been the private retreat for one of the most talked-about couples of the moment—Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's LA mansion

Swift's $39 million Los Angeles mansion this retreat is not just any property; it's a historic estate with walls echoing tales of old Hollywood, now serving as the backdrop for the couple's private moments away from the public eye. Acquired for $25 million in 2015, this estate was once the abode of Hollywood legend Samuel L. Goldwyn Sr., making it a piece of cinematic history.

The mansion, with its sprawling 11,000 square feet, offers seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a guest apartment, encapsulating the essence of Beverly Hills luxury. It's here, behind the famed Beverly Hills Hotel, that Swift and Kelce are reportedly spending their alone time.

Its opulent amenities, including a swimming pool, tennis court, and sprawling terraces, set on two acres of lush gardens, provide a perfect backdrop for relaxation and privacy. Swift, known for her meticulous attention to detail, has lovingly restored the property, preserving its original glamour while infusing it with modern luxuries.

Advertisement

This mansion is not just a home; it's a landmark, officially recognized for its historical significance. Swift's dedication to restoring it to its former glory reflects her appreciation for its heritage. From the sunken tennis court to the original plaster molding, every detail has been preserved or restored, honoring the legacy of its previous occupants.

The mansion, built during the Great Depression, showcases the ingenuity of using MGM set designers for its construction, a move by Goldwyn to save costs while adding a touch of cinematic magic to the estate. It's easy to imagine Swift and Kelce sharing meals in the very dining room where legends like Clark Gable and Charlie Chaplin once dined, surrounded by the legacy of Samuel Goldwyn, a titan of the film industry whose influence is still felt today.

Taylor Swift has built an impressive real estate portfolio valued at over $150 million, showcasing properties from coast to coast, including notable estates in California, Rhode Island, New York City, and Tennessee. Each property reflects Swift's status as a global music icon and savvy real estate investo.

From the historic Goldwyn estate in Beverly Hills, purchased for $25 million, to her Rhode Island mansion bought for $17.75 million, and multiple properties in Tribeca, New York, collectively worth around $45 million. Swift's strategic acquisitions underscore her keen eye for both luxury living and investment potential​​.

Advertisement

As Swift and Kelce enjoy their private retreat, their relationship continues to unfold in the public eye, marked by shared moments and mutual support. Their journey together, from high-profile events to quiet evenings in their mansion, reflects their commitment to each other amidst the pressures of fame.

With plans for Swift's upcoming album and Kelce's support on her tour, their relationship is a testament to finding balance and happiness in the whirlwind of celebrity life. Are you excited for that new album?