Vince McMahon Abused Creative Team’: Former WWE Manager REVEALS Surprising Insights of Former Chairman’s Conduct Towards Writers

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of sexual assault allegations.

Vince McMahon’s bad days are far from getting over. Ever since he found himself embroiled in the sexual trafficking case filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, Vince McMahon’s public standing has gone down considerably.

From former WWE wrestler Rob Van Dam to former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, all have spoken against McMahon’s conduct in WWE. One amongst them is former WWE manager and writer Dutch Mantell who has been quite vocal about Vince McMahon’s horrible conduct in WWE backstage.

In his latest weekly podcast, StoryTime With Dutch Mantell, Dutch Mantell has revealed another insight about Vince McMahon, saying that the former Chairman was extremely abusive towards WWE’s creative team in the meetings. Mantell said that McMahon not only insulted the writers, forcing them to make last-minute changes, but he also threatened to fire them for their inefficiency.

What did Dutch Mantell say?

Mantell revealed that Vince McMahon forced the writers to make some last-minute changes which literally annoyed them. He said, “ When creative would give him their ideas, he would just say rewrite the thing. Now these writers were having to rewrite everything in a matter of two hours. In the case of RAW, that’s a three-hour show. Just because he was having a bad day or he didn’t like this or he didn’t like that. You would see those writers, they would be in a bad mood, well that’s why.”

Mantell further said that McMahon cussed at them during the meetings, called them arrogant and threatened to fire them from the company. “Vince just cussed them all out in a meeting, told them they were stupid. He wasn’t beyond that. He’d call them stupid, ignorant and he should fire all of them. That would tend to put you in a bad mood. It would tend to put you in a mood where you didn’t feel very creative,” he said.

Will Vince McMahon be back in WWE?

McMahon had to resign from the Executive Chairman post of TKO Group, WWE’s parent company after the lawsuit by Janel Grant mentioned his name. According to reports, WWE employees on the whole are not even willing to have McMahon now on board and everyone is contended with current COO and Creative Head Triple H’s decision making and his approach towards storylines.

Vince McMahon has been removed from all the WWE platforms and it doesn’t seem he will be back in WWE anytime soon. Several wrestlers, including late Ashley Massaro, had leveled serious allegations against McMahon for threatening to destroy their careers, just because she didn’t agree to his sexual demands.

Along with Vince McMahon, former Manager and Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis has also been named in the lawsuit and has been fired from the company. Another surprising mention was about former WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Although not named directly in the lawsuit, the document mentions him.

WWE hasn’t spoken anything in the defense of these three and it appears they are gone for good for a long time.

