John Cena vs Vince McMahon angle was once pitched but Was Scrapped for THIS Reason; former WWE writer reveals

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is known for giving decent snippets from his days as a writer in WWE. Yet again, Russo has given another interesting piece of information this time. He revealed that he had once pitched a John Cena vs. Vince McMahon story idea, long before it actually happened.

While the actual storyline happened in 2006, Russo claims that he pitched the idea in 2002, when John Cena had just made his debut and was probably nothing in the company. However, Vince McMahon had scrapped the idea, and it was taken up nearly four years later.

“As a matter of fact, when I was there consulting in 2002, I was there for about two weeks, and like Cena was nothing at that time. And I gave Vince a John Cena angle where Cena would have gotten into it with Vince immediately,” Russo said while speaking at Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws.

However, Vince McMahon scrapped the idea, simply saying they would take it up six months later. “You know, with Vince, what I pitch to him was like, 'Oh we are gonna do that six months from now.' I am like, why not do it now?" Russo said.

Advertisement

John Cena’s escalation in WWE

John Cena’s prospects in WWE skyrocketed when he was given the ‘Thugonomics’ character, and at WrestleMania 20 in 2004, Cena beat Big Show to win the United States Championship.

Soon, Cena became hugely popular within the company, and concerted efforts were made to make him the face of the WWE. In Wrestlemania 21, Cena beat John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) to win his first WWE Championship.

Within 2 years, Cena became the face of the company and led WWE for nearly a decade. Even though Cena was the champion, a section of fans also booed him, as he wasn't spectacular in the ring.

According to Russo, what worked for Cena was the fact that he was a likeable guy. "The one thing about Cena, bro, is, listen, he is—you don't have to know him. He is a likeable guy. Cena is a very likeable guy,” Russo said.

Russo also said that for the dwindling popularity of WWE in the 2000s, you don’t just have to look at Cena, but “you gotta look at who was the supporting cast, and also, you gotta look at the writing.”

John Cena is no longer a full-timer in WWE; however, the Cenation leader is expected to make a special appearance in WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: Has John Cena Ever Used Steroids To Achieve His Huge Physique? WWE Legend Reveals On The Howard Stern Show