Is Brock Lesnar Back in WWE? Exploring the Latest Development in Vince McMahon's Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE events for quite some time. The last time he was seen in the squared ring was at SummerSlam 2023 in a match against Cody Rhodes. After losing the bout, Lesnar was away from WWE. He was, however, planned for Royal Rumble 2023, but an untoward development led WWE to cancel all their ventures with Lesnar.

He was pulled out of Royal Rumble appearance, his match at Elimination Chamber 2024 was canceled and even his WrestleMania 40 appearance also stands almost canceled. Lesnar was removed from all promotional activities, with his name also missing from the WWE 2K24 and the WWE 2k Supercard mobile game.

WWE Reinstates Brock Lesnar’s name in the roster

The good news for the fans is that WWE has reinstated Lesnar’s name in the rosters list, on the website, weeks after removing it. That also hints of a potential WWE return for Lesnar, as WrestleMania 40 is also around the corner. With restoration of his name on the website, it appears that WWE has resolved its issue with Lesnar.

Still, his appearance at WrestleMania 40 and in fact, for the rest of the year in WWE stands is highly unlikely because there are some grave allegations against Lesnar, which have given a big jolt to his image.

What was Brock Lesnar’s case and why WWE had to remove him ?

A former WWE employee, Janel Grant had filed a sexual trafficking lawsuit against former Chairman and WWE CEO Vince McMahon in January 2024. The lady who met McMahon and was hired by him for a job in WWE in 2019, alleged that McMahon raped her on multiple occasions and sexually trafficked her to other men in the company to get his business deals done.

That’s where the name of Brock Lesnar comes. According to Janel Grant, McMahon asked her to create “personalized sexual content” for a superstar. According to a report, though the complaint didn’t directly name Lesnar, but it pointed towards him.

According to Per Safdar, “The suit didn't name the professional wrestler, but described him as both a UFC fighter and WWE talent. People familiar with the matter identified the wrestler as Brock Lesnar, one of WWE's biggest names.” Regarding Lesnar, Grant alleged that after he signed a new contract, McMahon allegedly texted Grant saying, “ "that part of the deal was f—ing U.”

Grant also said that McMahon texted her number to Lesnar, after which Lesnar asked her to send him a video of herself urinating. Lesnar allegedly told Grant that he “wanted to set a play date” in December 2021, but then a snowstorm canceled his plans.

After these allegations, Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar’s image received a severe hit, and while McMahon had to resign from the Executive Chairman post of TKO Group, Lesnar was pulled away from all WWE events.

There is a strong public reaction against McMahon, and the company thereby is doing everything to erase him from their company’s functioning. As per insiders, officials in WWE don’t ever want Vince McMahon to return.

