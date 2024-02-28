Former WWE Champion Claims Vince McMahon Has Connections With Mafia Amid Sexual Trafficking Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: The article below mentions rape, sexual trafficking allegations.

Vince McMahon is probably going through the worst phase of his life. A prolific career that spanned over three decades is marred by sexual abuse allegations in the last leg of his life. The 72-year-old former WWE Chairman had to resign from the TKO Group, and the company he built is doing everything now to remove him from all public platforms. What can be worse than this?

Now, a former WWE Champion, Rob Van Dam, has come out with scathing allegations about Vince McMahon. RVD has gone a step ahead and said that Vince McMahon certainly has mafia connections, and he also used it to threaten Janel Grant, which she has hinted at in her lawsuit.

What did Rob Van Dam say against Vince McMahon?

While speaking at the 1 of A Kind Podcast, RVD, and former WWE wrestler Sabu spoke about Vince McMahon’s allegations. RVD recalled how McMahon had connections with the mafias in New York and how one couldn't do anything without working with them.

”I am expecting to hear something about Vince and the mafia eventually, you know. Yeah, you know he’s got to be tied up in the mafia. There were certain years you couldn’t do anything in New York without working with them, his dad worked with them, they ran the Arenas and the entertainment business pretty much everything you know at one point, so I know there’s some stories there yeah,” RVD said.

Did Vince McMahon threaten Janel Grant?

RVD spoke about the 67-page lawsuit that former WWE employee Janel Grant has filed against McMahon, saying that some of the texts that McMahon sent Janel Grant were actually about mafias and not powerful lawyers.

RVD said he personally read the lawsuit and could easily make out that Vince was threatening Grant with dire consequences if she didn’t toe the line.

He said, “In that 67 page complaint too, that I read uh, he had sent her some things allegedly, which I took to mean lawyers but it depends on how you read it. When he was like, ‘Hey you can’t you can’t give me any problems on this. I have phone numbers on speed dial, I have contacts on speed dial in my phone, they solve problems instantly. Things of that nature and at the time I was thinking it read like I thought he met like big ass High powerful lawyers but now I’m thinking [imitates gun] someone will knock her off.”

As of now, Vince McMahon has not spoken anything in his defense over the sexual trafficking lawsuit. The former Chairman has been kept out of WWE events, and as per insiders, McMahon is gone for a longer time, because of these allegations.

What did Janel Grant say in her lawsuit?

Janel Grant had accused McMahon of raping her, sharing her explicit content with other men in the company, and even sexually trafficking her to other people, in order to get his business deals.

She also claimed that McMahon once sent her pictures to former UFC Champion and WWE wrestler, Brock Lesnar. Though she didn’t mention the name of Brock Lesnar in the lawsuit, her reference was enough to make out that it was Brock indeed whom McMahon sent pictures of Grant.

This reference led the WWE to pull Brock Lesnar out from all WWE appearances including Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. And Lesnar is also gone for a long time, as long as these allegations trouble haunt his career.

As of now, WWE doesn’t want to associate itself with either Vince McMahon or Brock Lesnar.

